Remote meetings are now the norm and today it is difficult for an average worker, be it a freelancer or the employee of a large company, to spend a day without connecting to some videoconferencing platform. Calling via Zoom or Teams is now part of everyday life and if in the office it is often possible to rely on professional audio / video solutions in the meeting room, when working from home you rely on personal devices, often those integrated into the notebook. And the difference can be seen, in terms of video and audio quality.

Logitech is focusing heavily on tools for remote collaboration, in particular on audio devices, designed to ensure perfectly understandable calls even when working in noisy environments and to ensure maximum productivity for those who use them. On Edge9 we have already analyzed the headphones Logitech Zone, but recently the company has also made available the earphones of the same range, in addition to the docking station Logi Dock, a device designed to make your workstation even more productive. Together, these peripherals are able to create a home audio / video ecosystem worthy of the system present in the meeting room, indeed: it will be much easier to use.

Smart working and VideoCollaboration: even the ear wants its part

The main problem of remote collaboration is that of the quality of communications, which do not always manage to be as effective as a face-to-face chat. The reason is to be found in the low quality of the devices used, which as already mentioned in most cases are those integrated into notebooks. The result are poorly defined images characterized by not very vibrant colors, but above all conversations on the verge of comprehension, full of rustling and “dirty” by background noises such as the clicking of the typing of those who take notes during the meeting.

As long as these tools were used once in a while, you could compromise with quality but since remote collaboration has become the norm, there is a need for new peripherals. A need felt above all by those who for work find themselves spending most of the day holding meetings with partners and customers or those who have to present product and service presentations.

When we tried the Wireless zones we were struck by the ease of use of these headphones and their enormous versatility, making them ideal for those who work with multiple devices. The main advantage of these headphones is in fact the possibility of connecting to two devices at the same time, using both the dongle and the Bluetooth. By pairing both on your smartphone and on your computer, you can use the same headset to participate in Zoom meetings and answer phone calls, all without having to go crazy with strange configurations or having to do the pairing every time: just do it once, on all the devices we are going to use, only to forget about them.

Not everyone, however, likes to wear headphones, which after a few hours of use can start to weigh on the head and cause a little annoyance, as well as being less easy to carry. They are not ideal for those who are making presentations, and who would prefer to be able to count on lighter and less obvious devices, easily hidden by the hair. That’s why Logitech has included the True Wireless zones And Zone Wired Earbuds, earphones that use the same technology as the popular Zone series headphones.

The Wireless model can connect to both the phone and the PC at the same time, using Bluetooth for the first and the dongle supplied with the computer. The audio quality is guaranteed by the two 12 mm drivers that offer full-bodied sounds and perfectly understandable conversations. If the default settings do not convince, you can activate the equalizer, which can be managed via the app.

Like headphones, wireless headphones also support ANC technology for background noise cancellation, a detail that makes the difference: if it cannot mask the passage of an ambulance too much, it will completely eliminate the annoying sound of pressing the keys on the keyboard, that annoying background ticking that in the long run can make a meeting unbearable. And if you find yourself traveling by train or plane, the ANC will provide some rest to your ears, not completely isolating from external noises, but reducing them enormously, so as to make the journey less stressful. If desired, it is possible to disable the ANC, so as to further extend the battery life which, for reasons of size, is slightly lower than the headphones but still considerable: with ANC activated you can expect an autonomy of 6 hours during conversations and 9 hours of listening to music, times that extend to 6.5 and 12 hours respectively by deactivating active noise reduction. The supplied case also works as a charging base: just put the earphones inside for five minutes to have an hour of battery life.

The wired version of the earphones naturally does not have the problem of autonomy, and can be connected via USB or via the classic minijack connector. The controls are arranged on the cable, and you have to give up the ANC. The price, however, is much lower: Zone Wired earphones cost 99 euros, compared to 329 for True Wireless Earbuds. Both are in any case certified with the main collaboration applications: Teams, Zoom, Skype for Business, Meet and not only.

Logi Dock, the ideal docking station for the home office

By working from home you begin to notice all the limitations of your home stations. While some remote workers have to make do using the kitchen or living room table as a workstation, others are lucky enough to have a dedicated room, or at least a desk. However, even these often have to deal with space: in many cases the desk is more compact than those typically available in the office and it takes little to crowd it with peripherals and cables including power supplies, mice, keyboards, screens and devices. audio. Logi Dock is a docking station that aims to solve these problems, optimizing the space available to workers.

It can power a notebook via the USB-C port (up to 100 watts), while providing connections for two displays and additional USB peripherals, such as mice, keyboards and webcams. It also integrates a respectable sound compartment, so as to manage the audio of the communications thanks to a set of four 55 mm drivers and an array of six noise-canceling microphones. The quality is very high, both when listening to music and when engaged in a business conversation.

It’s the software that makes the difference

Logi Dock is designed to improve productivity and to better integrate with the most used applications and videocollaboration. Here is that by synchronizing the Logitech docking station with the calendar, a LED will light up at the time of the meeting that will notify us of the appointment. At this point, a click on a Logi Dock button will be enough to access the video communication app. Another button will mute the audio and microphones and a third will mute the webcam video stream, functions available only with supported apps (Teams, Google Meet and Zoom). The docking station, in short, not only performs the functions of microphone and speaker, but also as a controller for video conferences, alerting the user when it is time to connect, and allowing him to manage some of the functions, activating the mute and allowing ” enter “in the video call.

Finally, using the supplied software Logi Tune, it will be possible to better manage all Logitech communication devices, including the Brio webcam, updating its firmware and controlling all its functions from a single interface. The integration between the company’s audio devices is very pushed, so much so that it will be enough to put the Zone Wireless headphones on your head or insert the Zone Earbud Wireless earphones in the ear to disable the audio of the Logi Dock and redirect it to these devices, so as to do not disturb any other people in the room. If taken individually, Logitech devices satisfy even the evolved needs of videocollaboration, together they form a home communication system that, in addition to guaranteeing excellent audio / video quality, integrates perfectly with the main apps, simplifying remote collaboration and reducing the number of steps required to join a single or group video call.