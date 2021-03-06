The changes that the pandemic has introduced at full speed in the world of work are forcing companies to modify your relationship with talent. From the requirement of continuous training The implementation of more flexible models to respond to priorities such as mental health are part of the HR agenda in the current uncertain context.

According to a report from the Llorente and Cuenca Talent Engagement Area (LLYC), the coronavirus established “a before and after in the company-worker relationship” and “companies must reinvent themselves to manage talent.”

“We see three main axes or lines of transformation: upskilling Y reskilling of employees, new relationship models and changes in communication “, details Alejandro Martínez, director of Consumer Engagement at LLYC Buenos Aires.

Based on these axes, the consultancy drew up a list of the 10 trends for 2021 in terms of talent.

From remote work to hybrid work

Remote work was gaining ground even before the quarantine hit and accelerated that cultural shift. As the activity began to return, it became clear that the home office modality was not going to be left behind. The trend is towards a hybrid between remote and face-to-face forms of work.

“Offices will not be the same. They must become productive, meaningful and memorable experiences for employees. A space for inspiration and connection between people, a place where learning and continuous development are encouraged,” the LLYC report states.

In the context of hybrid work Another trend will take hold, which the report calls “From Where to When” (from where to when). Simply put, “the important thing will not be where we work, but when,” explains Martínez. For LLYC, it is an opportunity for companies to shed “unnecessary layers of complexity that weigh down many of their processes, benefiting talent along the way who is valued for their results, efficiency and commitment.”

The new managers

According to a PwC survey, 54% of CFOs indicate that their companies plan to make telecommuting a permanent option. “This places us before several challenges, but one of the clearest is that managers will have to reinvent their usual way of managing teams if a large part of them work remotely “, analyzes the LLYC report.

Empathy will be one of the keys to maintaining the human connection of the teams. “Some characteristics, typical of more human and less transactional leadership models, now they are critical, “they say in LLYC about this trend.

Mental health in the company

One of the strongest and often less visible effects of the pandemic is the consequences it is causing on the mental health of workers.

“Before the pandemic, mental health programs were not among the priorities of the talent management areas. Now it is an imperative for business dynamics to contemplate assertive strategies that guarantee the well-being of employees and contribute to alleviating the psychological effects of the pandemic, “says the report.

Consequently, concern about mental health is one of the labor trends in 2021. According to the report, “organizations must approach this issue and generate effective strategies that systematically address the problem that, quite often, is minimized or addressed only tangentially “.

Continuous learners

The need for upskilling (acquire new skills) and reskilling (professional recycling) of talent is not new, but it is “more crucial than ever,” says the report.

Technology had until now been the engine that drove the need for talent to be in a continuous learning process, but the impact of Covid-19, along with the exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence, triggered it.

Digital skills will be basic, and creativity, one of the most demanded skills.

“The digital capabilities they will soon be a commodity basic in many companies, such as reading. In addition, some studies reveal that 91% of companies expect creativity to be the next most demanded skill, “the report adds.

Activist Employees and Eternal Employees

Two other trends relate to employees. On the one hand, the growing number of “activist employees”, those who tend to demand coherence from their organizations between what they say and do.

According to the report, it will be necessary “for companies to establish internal instruments to listen in time and detect employee concerns with enough room for maneuver not to fall into a reactive policy in the face of the phenomenon “.

On the other hand, the increasing longevity of workers, who the report identifies as “eternal employees.” “How longevity will impact models in which physical work will be less and less relevant due to automation is one of the conversations to develop in the coming months,” he says.

From employee experience to life experience

Forced virtuality brought strange forms of “intimacy” at a distance. Co-workers with whom only work spaces were shared, now look into personal life through the screens, getting to know houses and families.

For this reason, according to LLYC, “in the coming months, companies will need to create a kind of new ‘digital label’ for the new normal that must include new elements as important as the right to disconnect or respect for flexible schedules, which can be adapted to the particular circumstances of each one “.

Plus…

The collective innovation and the senior talent are the last two trends in talent highlighted by the report, which are connected with two specific needs of organizations.

In the first case, in the era of innovation, “the mission of companies and their leaders is that their entire workforce contributes to the ‘collective genius’.

Senior talent is revalued for its experience in solving crises generated by the change in the environment.

In the second, within the work teams there is a particular group “that should be revalued at a time when resilience is more key than ever: seniors.”

According to LLYC, “some recent studies already suggest that professionals over 50 will be essential for the post-covid economic recovery. Their experience in solving crises generated by the change in the environment and transformation will make them especially relevant in this era.”