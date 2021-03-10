The International Workplaces Group (IWG) has said that “hybrid work” – with part-time jobs from the office and part-time remote jobs – will become a pattern for many companies after the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Dickson, CEO of the group, which specializes in providing workspaces for rent, said that companies will look to save money and pursue more environmentally friendly policies, by using less work space.

The group said that the year 2020 was “hard”, as companies rented out offices less.

But it said it was ready to take advantage of the “growing demand” for “hybrid work”.

“Something is happening, and it’s a change in the way companies and people operate,” Dickson said. According to the “BBC”.

Dickson said companies are keen to get rid of some of their office space and replace it with third-party facilities, which are often closer to where employees live.

“This is convenient for companies, because it is much cheaper. It is also much better for the environment,” he added, because this situation would reduce the use of transportation.