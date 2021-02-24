72 terrorist crimes were prevented in Russia in 2020 – a quarter more than in 2019. About this Vladimir Putin said on February 24 during a meeting of the FSB board … Experts emphasize that the activities of extremists remain one of the main problems for the post-Soviet space. Experts also warn that terrorism has long been an element of hybrid warfare. The President asked to pay special attention to the opening of contacts between terrorist groups and foreign special services … He also noted other threats, including external pressure, economic crimes and cyber attacks.

Find and neutralize

Due to the coronavirus infection, this year the FSB board gathered not in an expanded format, as usual, but in a reduced composition. Nevertheless, it was still not possible to understand who was absent from the event, since the faces of the participants in this meeting (in addition to the director of the service Alexander Bortnikov), for reasons of national security, always remain outside the lenses of television cameras. The closed nature of the meeting, however, was compensated by Vladimir Putin – in his opening remarks, he focused on the main threats facing the Russian Federation. According to him, the level of global challenges, including terrorism, cross-border crime or cybercrime, is not decreasing. …

Despite the fact that in December 2020 the last organized bandit group that committed crimes on the territory of the Chechen Republic and Ingushetia was destroyed, the problem of extremism for Russia is still urgent. In total, 72 terrorist crimes were prevented last year. A year earlier there were 57 , Vladimir Putin specified. According to the President, the named figures indicate that the terrorist network is trying by any means to restore its activity … In this regard, it is important to increase the level of anti-terrorist protection of places of mass stay of people, critical facilities and social institutions, the head of the Russian Federation is sure.

– I ask you to pay special attention to the opening of contacts between terrorist groups and foreign special services. You know this well, unfortunately, everything is in progress, terrorists are also used – added the president.

From the point of view of Russia, the basis of all threats is, first of all, the existence of international terrorist organizations that are recruiting Russian citizens, said political scientist Nikita Mendkovich. However, the recruitment of citizens in the CIS countries, who enter the Russian Federation with flows of labor migration, also remains a serious problem.

– It is no secret that these countries often have lower living standards and weaker state institutions, which creates the basis for more successful recruitment. … Unfortunately, there have already been examples when terrorist cells from among labor migrants from Central Asian countries were revealed, ”political analyst Nikita Mendkovich told Izvestia.

According to him, the current situation demonstrates the need for further development of cooperation between the CIS and CSTO countries. … In particular, we are talking about the regular exchange of information, the creation of common structures and the development of joint counter-terrorism operations. A serious problem for the entire world community remains the so-called terrorism of “lone wolves,” which act independently and without involvement in a large organization. President of the International Counter-Terrorism Association Joseph Linder, however, warns that even behind the “lone wolves” there are often “puppeteers” who supervise or ideologically cultivate them.

– We live in the era of a terrorist pandemic. Moreover, after the end of World War II, terrorism has become an element of hybrid warfare, which some states use to achieve their goals. – the expert told Izvestia. “Against this background, cooperation and confidence building are required even between countries that perceive themselves as geopolitical opponents on the world stage. After all, it is enough to recall September 11, 2001, when the secret services of not only most European countries, but also the Russian side, warned the United States about the impending actions. However, the political leadership of the United States at that time did not take into account such signals. A similar situation arose with the Tsarnaev brothers, who in 2013 committed a terrorist attack during a marathon in Boston.

Be alert

Vladimir Putin noted the effective work of counterintelligence, thanks to which the activities of 72 regular employees and 423 agents of foreign special services were suppressed last year … The President urged to continue to increase the level of protection of confidential information, to prevent leakage of classified information of a military nature, data on advanced technologies and promising developments of domestic research centers and enterprises of the military-industrial complex. The head of the Russian Federation also noted that 87 criminal groups in the economic sphere were identified in 2020 …

The fight against corruption should also remain in the field of vision of the security forces … According to the President, it is necessary to stop the theft and misuse of budget funds, primarily allocated for the construction of strategic facilities, state programs and state defense orders, as well as for the fight against coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the FSB Border Service will have to work to reduce the risks of potential importation of new strains of coronavirus infection into the country, he said.

The provision of cyber security also requires new approaches, since the global digital space has become a field of very tough geopolitical rivalry. , the president believes. According to him, last year the number of the so-called most dangerous attacks on Russian information resources, including the resources of the authorities and administration, increased by almost 3.5 times. Against this background, Vladimir Putin called on, together with partners from other countries, to develop a system for ensuring international information security.

The President also announced a policy of containment, which, in his opinion, is aimed, among other things, at attempts to provoke internal instability in the country.

– They are trying to shackle us with economic and other sanctions, to block large international projects in which, by the way, not only we, but also our partners are interested, to directly intervene in public and political life, in the democratic procedures of our country and, of course, the instruments are actively used from the arsenal of special services – Vladimir Putin explained.

The President is confident that a targeted information campaign is being waged against Russia with peremptory and unsubstantiated accusations on a number of issues. Therefore, it is important to protect the upcoming elections to the State Duma from any provocations, he added.

– Already absurd, I would even say, all sorts of anecdotal conspiracy theories are being used. For example, recent attempts to question our achievements in the field of medicine, in the fight against coronavirus, – said the head of the Russian Federation, noting that the authorities have information about the impending information provocations.

Now the world is actually on the verge of a new cold war, which has its own characteristics and differs from the situation in the 20th century, the historian Janis Kuzins believes. Nevertheless, we see that it is more and more difficult for Russia and the Western states, including the United States and the European Union, to find a common language on pressing issues. Moreover, classical methods of propaganda are often used, and fake news is launched into the information space to discredit the opposite side.

However, despite serious problems in relations between Western countries and the Russian Federation, it is not worth arguing about the beginning of a new Cold War, says Nikita Buranov, an expert with the Russian Military Historical Society. According to him, the bipolar system has unambiguously transformed into a multipolar one: in addition to Washington and Moscow, several other centers of power have emerged on the world platform. In particular, we are talking about China and India, which are part of the BRICS. However, the European Union periodically does not agree with the United States.

The first meeting

On the same day, the Russian leader held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit. … For the president of the republic, the trip to the Russian Federation was the first foreign visit. Sadyr Japarov won the January 10 early elections, which were organized after the resignation of ex-head Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the riots in Bishkek caused by citizens’ dissatisfaction with the results of the parliamentary elections. In the open part of the talks, the politicians noted the high level of bilateral relations. Sadyr Japarov assured that Kyrgyzstan intends to deepen cooperation with the EAEU, CIS, CSTO and SCO. According to him, this is the priority of the country’s foreign policy and economic course. The politicians also discussed the possibility of further cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

– Not only warm and close relations have been built between our countries. This is an allied relationship, a privileged relationship … And I am very glad that today Russia occupies the first place in trade and economic relations of your country. We very much hope that you will be able to normalize the internal political situation, ”Vladimir Putin stressed.