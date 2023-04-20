CDMX.- It is today, it is today! If you are from Mexico or some other Spanish-speaking country and want to see the hybrid solar eclipse that the sky will darken in some parts of the planet, you must first know at what time will the astronomical phenomenon begin.

Resolves doubts about the time of the hybrid solar eclipse of April 2023 and don’t miss the broadcast that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will do live on its YouTube channels ‘NASA’ and ‘NASA en Español’.

Let’s get to the point, in DEBATE we know what you are coming for and that you prefer us to please you. The astronomical phenomenon expected by lovers of Outer Space It can be seen in Mexico at 10:16 p.m., Central Time of the country.

Do not leave the article if you are from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba or Spain, then we have the date and time of the solar eclipse for each of said Spanish-speaking nations.

Mexico: 22:16 on April 19

Argentina: 01:16 on April 20

Bolivia: 00:16 on April 20

Brazil: 01:16 on April 20

Chile 00:16 April 20

Colombia: 23:16 on April 19

Costa Rica: 22:16 on April 19

Cuba: 00:16 on April 20

Spain: 06:16 hours on April 20

Remember that the most anticipated event of the year can be seen face to face in Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Papua and New Guinea. In some other countries it can be appreciated, but not in its maximum splendor.

What do I do if it won’t be seen in my country?

If you are as unfortunate as me and you will not be able to witness the solar eclipse live, do not look down. NASA broadcasts the phenomenon from Australia.

Now, if you missed this event and don’t know where to find the best images, go to the ‘Technology’ section of Debate.com.mx. There we will have a publication with the best moments of the eclipse.