On April 20, parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions will experience a rare type of event called a hybrid solar eclipseBut what exactly is it about?

A hybrid solar eclipse changes from being a total to annular eclipse as the moon’s shadow flows over the Earth, and we will see in some places the moon completely obscure the sun, while in others a ring of light will be visible around the edge of our satellite natural; these eclipses are quite rarethey only occur a few times every century and one will grace our planet’s skies in less than two weeks.

Although it is not observable from either Italy or the United States, the hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from Western Australia, from East Timor and East Indonesia beginning at 01:36 GMT on April 20 (21:36 EDT on April 19) and ending at 06:59 GMT (2:59 EDT) on the same day, at least according to In the Sky (it will be April 20 in those regions where the eclipse is visible).

Some Sky watchers in these regions will delight in viewing the a total solar eclipseWhile others they will see an annular eclipse “ring of fire”, ed still others instead they will attend to a partial solar eclipsewith the moon biting off part of the sun.

There are two points on Earth where the eclipse will go from annular to total to annular again, however those two points are remote places in the middle of the ocean, he pointed out. Jamie Carter by Space.com at an explanation on the April 20 hybrid eclipse.

What else is there to know about this hybrid solar eclipse

This hybrid eclipse will appear as a total or annular solar eclipse when viewed from Western Australia in the period between 02:29 and 02:35 GMT on 20 April (10:29 pm and 10:35 pm EDT on April 19), or from East Timor in the time slot included between 03:19 and 03:22 GMT (11:19 pm to 11:22 am EDT), while for Indonesia the range concerned will be from from 03:23 to 03:58 GMT (11:23pm to 11:58am EDT).

The celestial event will appear as a partial eclipse from many other countries, including the French Southern Territories, where 93% of the sun will be eclipsed, while in Papua New Guinea, 87% of the sun will be blocked, and the Marshall Islands instead they will have as much as 95 percent of the sun’s disk covered by the moon, according to In the Sky.

Hybrid eclipses occur due to the Earth being curved and the moon’s umbra having different regions, most notably a darker central region known as the umbra and a lighter outer region, the penumbra. Hybrid eclipses occur when the moon is as far from Earth as possible in its elliptical orbit, while still having its shadow meet our planet’s surface.

“The moon is just the right distance from Earth for the apex of its cone-shaped shadow to be slightly above the Earth’s surface at the beginning and end of the eclipse’s path, causing the moon’s antumbral shadow to move across the Earth, causing an annular solar eclipse.

However, in the middle of the eclipse’s path, the apex of the moon’s shadow strikes the Earth’s surface because that part of the planet is slightly closer to the moon.

Carter wrote in its explanatory piece.

The last eclipse of this type occurred almost 10 years ago, on November 3, 2013, while instead the next hybrid solar eclipse after that of this month will occur in November 2031 and will be visible from parts of the contiguous United States, after which the next date will be March 23, 2164, a date that is a little too distant for us today to hope to see that hybrid solar eclipse.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!