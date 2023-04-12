Humanity has recorded solar eclipses as a major event for thousands of years. Around these spectacular astronomical phenomena, myths, prophecies and the omen of something bad have arisen.

For this reason, we will tell you what science says about the various speculations that arise with eclipses, since soon our planet Earth will witness a hybrid eclipse.

He astronomical phenomenon the April 20 some regions of the world You will be able to see a hybrid solar eclipse. This phenomenon can be fully seen in some regions of Oceania and in an annular way in another part.

This astronomical phenomenon is called a hybrid solar eclipse, because it has the characteristics of a partial and total eclipse in different phases.

Do eclipses generate ‘energy changes’?

Many have the belief that solar eclipses can exert a great force enough to create natural phenomena such as earthquakes. Although this statement mainly handled on social networks is unfounded, there are those who really believe that it is so.

That is why researchers from the Autonomous University of Chiapas They have dedicated themselves to denying some of these theories related to solar eclipses.

According to research carried out by undergraduate students in Physics of the Faculty of Sciences in Physics and Mathematics, Autonomous University of Chiapas. The theory arose after a total eclipse of the sun took place in the United States in August 2017 and on September 7 and 19 two earthquakes of great intensity (8.2 and 7.1 degrees Richter) were recorded in our country with tragic consequences.

The relationship that Internet users gave this phenomenon is that an alignment of the sun, the moon and the earth causes an effect capable of causing an earthquake, however, this has no scientific basis.

This is easy to identify because if the force of gravity is enough to produce movement in the gigantic and heavy rocks of the planet, it should also be able to greatly increase the tide of the seas and oceans that are much more fluid, but not there are tidal waves during eclipses.