CDMX.- Lover of Outer Space, you who, since you were a child, used to see the night sky without knowing exactly why. Today I am writing to you, so open your eyes wide and finish reading. You might be surprised. Surely you already knew that the countdown to witness the hybrid solar eclipse began.

Yeah, you can see the hybrid solar eclipse if you live in Mexico, although not as we all want. Even so, DEBATE will give you the ideal solution so that you do not stop enjoying that passion that we share.

today we bring to you everything you need to know about this astronomical phenomenon also named ‘Ningaloo’.

When will it be, where and how to see it?

This eclipse of 2023 will take place between April 19 and 20 according to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), although the bad news is that it can only be seen directly from some countries.

Can it be seen in Mexico or somewhere in Latin America? What is the list of countries? Yes, I know you’re anxious to know the answers, so let’s get to it. You will not wait any longer. Unfortunately it will NOT be able to be seen in the Mexican Republic.

Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Papua and New Guinea are the places in the world where you can see it in all its splendor, but there are still options if you don’t live there.

The first and least feasible for most is to quickly go to the official page of your preferred international airline, check the rules for travelers from those countries and schedule a quick trip.

The second option, and one that you will surely like, is follow the live coverage that the US space agency will carry out on its YouTube channels ‘NASA’ and ‘NASA in Spanish’.

Do not lose details about this astronomical phenomenon, you can miss it. Bookmark this link for quick and easy access to it. Share it with other lovers of Outer Space to generate a stronger memory of these data.

What time will the eclipse be?

If you want to see the hybrid solar eclipse you can do it on the aforementioned channels from 10:16 p.m. Mexico City time (CDMX).

To witness this event in other Latin American countries, you should consider that the time is not the same as in Mexico, so here is a List with the time of the solar eclipse in different Spanish-speaking nations.

The time corresponds to the capitals.