Current turbo-hybrid power units are now nearing the end of their life cycle. Since their debut in 2014, electrified V6s have evolved until 2022, the year in which their development was definitively frozen, with the exception of reliability reasons. From 2023 onwards, the power units will instead remain the same, waiting for the next engine revolution in 2026.

Although the engines born in 2014 will not be able to progress further, this does not mean that they do not yet have residual potential. To underline it is Matt Harman, technical director of Alpine, who granted himself a long interview with the editorial staff of Race car engineering: “The combustion engine still offers the greatest power unit development opportunities under current regulations. There is so much efficiency still to be extracted from these heat engines from a thermodynamic point of view, but also for other basic aspects, such as friction and similar things. As we accumulate more and more experience in these engines, we can make progress in those areas as well.” Harman’s claims are somewhat surprising, given how current combustion engines are credited with a thermal efficiency of just under 50%, the naturally aspirated V8s of just over 30%.

One can only be curious to what levels the V6s that will debut in the next regulatory cycle starting from 2026 will be able to reach and whose cylinder head can be developed in the part that outlines the combustion chamber. Furthermore, according to Alpine’s technical director, further potential could be extracted from the hybrid system: “There is still a lot to learn in the energy recovery system, particularly in battery technology, which is evolving rapidly. While that area is largely homologated, how you manage those batteries in terms of energy strategies and thermal management is still a big area of ​​development in these power units.”concluded Harman.