You would think that the price of the S 63 E Performance is not too bad because it is a hybrid, but no.

We were able to get acquainted with the new S 63 at the end of last year, which is now known as E Performance. That means it’s a hybrid, but fortunately not with a four-cylinder. The S 63 still has a big V8.

The fact that it is a hybrid is actually only beneficial. As a result, the bpm is not too bad and that saves a sip on a drink. At least, you would think so. However, the price is disappointing. We already had a dark brown suspicion when we heard the German price at the beginning of this month.

We now also know the Dutch price of the S 63 E Performance and that is indeed not easy. The new AMG top limo has a starting price of €236,070. This makes the new S 63 still more expensive than its CO2-vomiting predecessor, which was listed for €231,577.

We have to say right away that the new S 63 is considerably more powerful and faster. The hybrid powertrain provides an output of no less than 802 hp. The torque comes out at a staggering 1,450 Nm.

The S 63 has few direct competitors. The Audi S8 is actually the only direct rival. With a price of € 231,086, it is almost the same price, while the S8 only has a paltry 571 hp. If you look at it that way, the S 63 is suddenly not a bad deal.

The Bentley Flying Spur can also be seen as a competitor. As a V6 Hybrid, it is even cheaper than the two Germans. In terms of performance, however, the Bentley is no match for the S 63, although with 544 hp and 750 Nm of torque it is not really making do.

You can now also go wild in the configurator. The nice thing is: Mercedes introduces a number of exclusive Manufaktur colors for the S 63. There are a few very nice colors in between, such as Olive Metallic and Rubellite Red Metallic. Special color combinations are also possible in the interior.

As you can see on the pictures, we played with the configurator ourselves. We would say: make an effort yourself. Very nice combinations are possible.

