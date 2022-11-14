Mexico City (Nallely Hernández) – Bayer began in Mexico the planting tests of a new hybrid maize seed that due to its characteristics consumes less water, gives greater harvest and is more resistant to climate change.

Is about vitalawhich intends to be launched on the North American market by the end of 2023 and in five to 10 years to market it throughout the world.

In the framework of Agrifood Expo 2022Bayer executives detailed that after three decades of development and a couple of years of tests in crops in Sinaloa and areas of the Shallowsthe new variable has shown greater resistance to climatic contingencies and higher yield per hectare, due to the smaller size of the plant.

Vitala allows crops up to a meter shorter than conventional and Creole varieties, which helps consume less water .

Nery Echeverría, Bayer’s Sales Director in Mexico, explained that in the midst of contingencies such as the war in europeinflation in foods, high transportation costs and insufficient corn for national consumptionit is necessary to promote innovation processes in crops to guarantee food security.

He said that in the last 3 years the cost has tripled, derived mainly from the pandemic and the russian ukrainian war.

“Innovation and technology are going to be key to helping farmers produce more at less cost,” he said.

Penélope García, director of Marketing for North Latin America of Bayer’s Crop Sciences division, explained that Vitala was analyzed and produced entirely in Mexico and its objective is to be a system that seeks to optimize the plant, the soil and the water.

“In the same hectare there can be a density of plants 20 to 30 percent higher than in a hybrid seed, that is a great advantage because the use of the land is optimized, another advantage is that the plant will not fall.

“When there are very strong gusts of wind and the plant is very tall and the stem is thin, the wind pulls it, it falls, this has an impact on the yield and productivity of the farmer,” explained the directive.

It should be noted that, unlike a transgenic maize, a hybrid is the result of a cross between different parent plants to optimize the seeds, unlike a laboratory process in which the identified genes are separated to enhance certain qualities.

Both specialists agreed that actions in the field should be focused on sustainable practices as a business axis, since issues such as lack of water, climate change and the need to produce food will be long-term challenges.

“(We have to) help farmers, generate prosperity for farmers and consumers through sustainability and innovation,” said Nery Echeverría.

Under this concept, Bayer established global goals to 2030 to reduce CO2 emissions in crops by 30 percent where, as well as produce solutions for crop protection, whether agrochemicals or biological products that generate 30 percent less impact on the environment, and that these technologies reach at least 100 million small farmers.