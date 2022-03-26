Once Dacia she was the Cinderella of the Italian market. But today this is no longer the case, thanks to a range that has strengthened, expanded and embellished over the years. A little patience was needed to pass from the back of the Renault dealerships to the cars on display on the pedestals and a couple of particularly good models came in handy, one above all Dacia Duster. While on the electric we expect a product a little more in-depth than the very simple Spring, Dacia prepare the cards to play at the table of the big brands abandoning the deck low cost to venture into a new chapter.

The near future of Dacia will be marked from two very different models which, however, could really bring luck to the Renault group brand just the same. The hybrid version of Jogger will arrive in 2023, thanks to the implementation of the E-Tech engine. It will cost a little more than the LPG and petrol version, but it will help the brand cut emissions and leverage an order book of thousands of units pending. The demand is high, and therefore it makes sense to try an approach, for the first time, towards the maximum of obtainable revenues.

The other car is the Bigster SUV, the largest Dacia vehicle for this type of car. It will also have hybrid and LPG, it will cost less than SUVs in its category but still more than any other model of the brand marketed in its history. The managing director of Dacia Italia, Guido Tocci in fact said at the meeting Dacia Talks that Bigster “it will not be a low cost car at all“. However, if someone wants to buy an SUV and spend a little less, then he will undoubtedly look into the Dacia house, as long as they give up all the frills that can be found elsewhere. Tocci also explained that in the future the Italian market will see the entry of numerous brands that will go to popular price ranges even lower than Dacia; and therefore on this logic it makes sense to go up a level in order to acquire an even more respected reputation.

The issue of the price of the Dacia is important for parent company Renault. Last June the CEO of Losanga Luca De Meo he had in fact explained that in order to maintain the peculiarities of Dacia, the electric strategy would be postponed as much as possible. “Dacia will arrive at a later date in the field of 100% electric. E-Tech technology, pure hybrid and plug-in hybrid are solutions that represent a great opportunity for the brand to overcome all the parameters that will be imposed by emissions regulations starting from 2025 and 2030“, He said. To these is also added the LPGtechnology on which Dacia is unmatched on the objective basis of market data.