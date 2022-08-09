In the last few years Gigi Dall’Igna it was, without any doubt, the reference point in MotoGP as regards continuous research and innovation, from the point of view of technique and aerodynamics. Many of its solutions have been copied by the other teams, as many have been challenged and some have even been banned: this is the case of the trim variator which cannot be used in 2023. Several times the same genius from Ducati has criticized the attitude of rival manufacturers, which he says are more interested in making the intuitions of the Borgo Panigale team declare irregular rather than trying to develop their own. The massive work of Dall’Igna is bringing results, however, with the Desmosedici which is now firmly the best bike on the grid and is easily starting to win the third consecutive constructors’ title.

But in the world of motorsport you never stop and so here is that Dall’Igna himself is already pushing for a new solution that would upset the world of two wheels even more: theintroduction of a hybrid engine. Dall’Igna’s idea, expressed on the German site Speedweek, it is in fact that of making the engines of the premier class more efficient adopting a system of energy recovery. Ducati would therefore like to follow the line drawn by F1. Audi, which controls the Italian house, will enter the Circus in the 2026 season and therefore should soon acquire the necessary know-how to carry out this type of project. Even in this case, however, Dall’Igna’s ideas are finding firm opposition.

It was there who spoke out against this plan KTM. The Austrian company agreed on the need to increase the efficiency of the engines trying not to increase costs, but suggests a different way to pursue this goal: biofuels. KTM CEO Stefan Pierer doesn’t want hybrid units in MotoGP. “This is total nonsense – stated in this regard – it is completely off topic in the motorcycle world. But we agree on greater efficiency. Obtained, however, thanks to lower fuel consumption. In addition, we will use biofuels, just like Formula 1. In the World Championship we will start perhaps as early as 2024 – Pierer relaunched – and in 2027 100% biofuel will be used“. The challenge, always played on the level of innovation, is launched.