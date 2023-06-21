Hybrid heat pumps, which will become mandatory from 2026, largely fulfill the savings promise, according to a large-scale practical test commissioned by the national government. Despite an increased electricity bill, the financial savings were about 1000 euros, and if the price cap had not been there, even 1250 euros. “They’re doing a little better than expected.”
