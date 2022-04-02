Jeep’s solo on the plug-in hybrid segment continues in March in Italy. Compass and Renegade 4xe they had no difficulty in beating the competition in the third month of the year: the two SUVs of the Stellantis group brand were registered respectively in 985 and 626 units, doing clearly better than the third classified, BMW X1, which did not exceed 321 deliveries. Of these three models, however, only the Jeep Compass recorded growth compared to March last year, when sales were 900.

For only 17 units did not reach the Ford Kuga podium, which in its plug-in hybrid variant was delivered in 304 units. Less than 300 registered Volvo XC40, Peugeot 3008 and Renault Captur are chasing, while Audi A3, Mini Countryman and BMW X3 complete the top 10, all under 200 units sold. Of these models, the most evident market trend was recorded by Renault’s compact SUV, unfortunately in the negative: in March last year, in fact, the plug-in hybrid version of Captur 778 copies had been delivered, but in the same month of 2022 it stopped at 210 registrations.

Also in the cumulative of the first three months of the year Compass and Renegade 4xe have proven to have no rivals among the hybrid models on tap: 3,035 units of the first SUV registered in our country, 1,761 those of the second, for an overall market share of 27.7%. Let’s talk about only two plug-in hybrid models to have reached the four figures in the first three months: to complete the podium, also in the cumulative of the first three months, was the BMW X1, whose registrations stopped at 965.