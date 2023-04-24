Hybrid cars | Weird cars are now being made in Asia: A plug-in hybrid with a range of 200 kilometers

The plug-in hybrid was supposed to be an “intermediate car”, but the Japanese and Chinese disagree.

CHARGING hybridwith which you can go almost as far electrically as with an electric car.

It will soon be commonplace if the ambitious plans of Japanese and Chinese automakers are to be believed.

Chinese brand BYD recently presented a hybrid at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, which is claimed to have an electric range of 200 kilometers.

At the moment, with the most typical plug-in hybrids, you can roughly estimate about 50 kilometers on electricity before the combustion engine starts up.

The car called Chaser 07 was reported by, among others, the Chinese car market follower Carnewschina.com. In its home country, the car is sold under the name Destroyer 07.

Preliminary according to the information, you could get the car with two different batteries, one of which can drive about 120 kilometers and the other 200 kilometers on electricity.

The company according to the release it is the only sedan in its size class that can go this far. The price of the car is estimated to be around 30,000 euros in China.

The sedan, or the so-called hatchback, is the most used body model of passenger cars.

Such hybrid cars have been regarded as intermediate gear cars before the full electrification of traffic, but registration statistics in Finland also show that There is a demand for “plug-in hybrids”..

200 kilometers the magical hybrid limit is also being pursued by the Japanese Toyota.

“By improving the efficiency of the battery, we will extend the operating range of electric driving by more than 200 kilometers,” summed up Toyota’s Vice President Hiroki Nakajima at a press conference on April 7.

Nakajima stretched the concept of hybrid by talking about “practical electric cars” at the event.

Toyota stung renew their leadership at the beginning of the year, as its first fully electric car received criticism. Now the company plans to bring up to ten new electric cars by 2026 – and at the same time promote other technologies, such as hybrids and hydrogen cars.

It makes the major car manufacturers an exception, as several Western manufacturers have focused only on fully electric cars.

200 kilometers the trip may remain a fantasy for everyone. For example, BYD’s figure relies on the old testing method for one reason or another.

The company’s website states that the magic limit has been reached with the nedc measurement, which has already been abandoned in Europe. It has been replaced by the wltp measurement, which covers the car more comprehensively.

Referring to the same old measurement method, a hybrid version of the Haval H6 SUV is sold in Asia, which is claimed to have a range of a couple of hundred kilometers on electricity.

Regardless of the measurement method, even the most optimistic operating mileage figures are still cut off in winter frosts.

The aforementioned there is no information about the arrival of the models in Europe. Instead, BYD will sell it in Finland in the near future three fully electric cars.