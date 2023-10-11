Municipal regulations that restrict the access of the most polluting vehicles to city centers are one of the factors that are causing diesel cars, which not many years ago were preferred by Spaniards, to have fallen in sales.

Gasoline is the fuel that drivers look for most when buying a new car with more than half of the demand (54.1%). And hybrid cars occupy second place, with 26% of searches carried out by Spanish drivers. Diesel is the third type (12.2%) while electric vehicles account for 7.6%. The sales figures therefore indicate this change in trend.

Although the diesel engine has been a classic since its invention at the end of the 19th century, it seems that Spaniards are beginning to put it aside when they decide to purchase a new car since it accounts for 12.46% of sales on average. of passenger cars in Spain. Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and La Rioja are the regions in which this fuel is most in demand – 16% each – followed by Navarra, the Basque Country and Aragon, with 15% each. The communities that are in the queue are the two archipelagos, Madrid and Catalonia: in all of them, the demand is around 10%, according to Carwow.

Sales of electrified vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids, including passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) increased by 18.3% in the month of September, with 9,484 units sold. In the ninth month, electrified vehicles account for 11.5% of the general market, 1.4 points more than the previous year.

Until the ninth month, 88,067 electrified vehicles were added, which represents a growth of 47.2% more than the previous year and represents 10.47% of the market. the 10%.

Sales of non-plug-in hybrid vehicles increased by 14.8% during September, reaching 24,206 units registered this month. It represents 29.36% of the market share in September. In the accumulated year, sales of these vehicles accumulate 224,047 units, 28.2% more than in the same period of the previous year. The share of the total for the year is 26.62%.

Regarding registrations of alternative vehicles (electrified, hybrid and gas), they increased by 16.4% in the month, with 35,516 units sold. With a market share of 43.08 of the total, alternative vehicles remain the first purchase option, ahead of diesel and gasoline vehicles combined.

Electrical



Regarding pure electric vehicles, Anfac figures indicate that their sales increased by 18.6% in September, with 4,541 units registered. It represents 5.51% of the market share for the month. For the year as a whole, sales of these vehicles total 42,364 units, 69.8% more than in the same period of the previous year.

The cumulative quota for the year is 5.07%. According to data from the latest Electromobility Barometer of AnfacThe Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are the communities in which they are most in demand, with 14% and 12% respectively, followed by Navarra with 11.5%. On the contrary, at the bottom of the positions appear, with 6% each, the regions of Andalusia, Castilla y León and Extremadura.

According to José López-Tafall, general director of Anfac, “our market has a share of 12% of the total market, a figure that is far from the pace in Europe, which exceeds 20%, and in Portugal, which reaches a 28% share.” and it continues to grow.