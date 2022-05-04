The offer of hybrid cars in Italy it is increasing visibly, with a continuous transformation of cars increasingly directed towards the electrification of the power train (engine-transmission), a trend also confirmed by sales of hybrid cars steadily growing. The reasons are many, but to push towards this step are certainly the stringent rules of the EU with the reduction of CO2 (95 gr / km from 2020) and related fines to car manufacturers. Almost all the manufacturers offer one or more in the range less and less polluting carsprecisely the hybrid cars ranging from small cars at super sporty.

What does hybrid car mean? How does it differ? Mostly it is about vehicles equipped with an internal combustion enginepetrol or diesel, flanked by a second electric motor, another propulsion unit powered by a lithium battery with an energy storage capacity, measured in kWh, more or less large. Let’s try to understand how hybrid cars are made, the advantages and disadvantages to identify which model is recommended based on our needs.

Which hybrid car should I choose MHEV, HEV or PHEV?

There is a real one classification of hybrid cars which stand out in mild-hybrid MHEV, full hybrid HEV And plug-in hybrid PHEV of which you will find all the technical information in the links inserted.

Let’s try to understand which one is convenient according to your needs among these three types.

Between mild hybrid And full hibridthe plug-in hybrids are the ones that they have more autonomy and able to travel with only the electric motor for a variable range of 40/100 km because they are equipped with batteries with a higher capacity rechargeable through a normal 230 Volts socket (or in public columns). The EV pure electric cars on the other hand, they are the ones that manage to travel from 150 to 400 km in electric only and do not have a petrol or diesel engine.

What are the benefits of a hybrid car?

THE reasons to choose a hybrid car are different despite the slightly higher initial cost: you can enjoy dand tax benefits ei consumption is reduced; in some cases these cars circulate when they are there circulation blocks Well yes it also saves on maintenance. There are incentives for the purchase of hybrid cars such as state ones with variable values ​​and percentages also depending on the availability of funds.

Then there is the question of the variable tax from region to region: usually the hybrid car, such as the electric one, it does not pay the stamp duty for the first 5 years from the first registration and when he pays it, his cost is calculated only on the basis of the power of the heat engine. Additional “electric” horses are not taxed.

The stamp exemption is for 2 years expected in Molise, 3 years in Lombardy, Lazio, Veneto and Umbria, 5 years in Puglia and Basilicata. Subsequently, the car tax is paid in full. In the regions Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige and Sicily the tax advantage is limited to the power of the heat engine.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid badge

Regarding the maintenance speechwith a hybrid car the consumption of brakes and clutch. Just think that some taxi drivers with hybrid cars (their favorites) manage to travel even 100,000 km without changing the brake pads.

On the “consumption” themea hybrid car, preferably a full hybrid, consumes much less in the city where there are frequent stops and starts due to traffic lights and intense traffic.

Disadvantages of the hybrid car

The disadvantages of a hybrid car are small. The only drawback is represented by the lithium ion battery quite expensive: experiences told by taxi drivers and other sources record a long duration, reaching up to 250,000 / 300,000 km depending also on the type of battery.

Hybrid cars which is better to choose, which is the right one to buy?

Now we have come to the choice of a hybrid car which must be considered on the basis of one’s own use. Which one should you choose? Which is the right one to buy?

Lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motor of a hybrid car

The mild-hybrid provide for a so-called “light hybrid”Which allows petrol or diesel vehicles, even with large displacements, to contain fuel consumption and emissions by helping the thermal engine in the phases in which it is most stressed.

Which hybrid car to buy?

What is the hybrid car to compare? The right one for your needs depends the type of route and the km traveled daily: if you live in the city one is better full hybridif you walk daily an average of 30/100 km you can also bet on one plug-in hybrid with the plug and you always travel in electric. There mild hibrid for all other cases.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid plug-in charging socket

Below is one selection of cars for every type andcomplete list of the models, with prices and power, on the market.

HYBRID CARS 2022 TYPE, CV and PRICES

(SORT the table by clicking on Make, Model, Type (PHEV, MHEV, HEV)Price and Power: changes the sort order (ascending or descending) according to the desired parameter. In addition to the data in the table, there are many hybrid cars reviewed mild-hybrid MHEV, full hybrid HEV And plug-in hybrid PHEV of which you will find all the features also on the price lists.

Hybrid car classification, 3 types (MHEV, HEV, PHEV)

