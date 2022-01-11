Hybrid car with rotary engine, Mazda he’s thinking about it and has filed some patents in the USA talking about a model a rear-wheel Drive with rotary engine and hybrid power supply.

The famous wankel engine will be the protagonist already in 2022, given that it will be used as range extender to generate energy for the battery and consequently increase the autonomy of the electric MX-30.

Mazda wankel rotary engine

Mazda never abandoned the revolutionary wankel rotary engine design, which also allowed it to triumph in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 1991. After having temporarily set it aside in the 2012, when the production of the RX-8, has decided to propose it again in the development of his first electric car.

Mazda patent for a rotary engine with three rotors applied to a hybrid sports car

In addition to the development of a range extender, the rotary engine could be used on an ad model hybrid power supply or even ad hydrogen.

Mazda hybrid car with rotary engine

According to the patent filed by Mazda in the US the rotary engine on a hybrid car provides three rotors and would be employed on a coupe car rear-wheel drive with shapes similar to the RX-Vision concept presented in 2015.

Mazda RX-Vision concept with wankel rotary engine

It is also not excluded that the rotary motor is also used with thehydrogen. Mazda thus once again challenges the conventions currents and goes against the current against the dominant thought of the electric.

