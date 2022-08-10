The new hybrid carsmild-hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid, in the first years of registration they benefit from some concessions and among these there is the exemption from paying the car tax. Every Region has its own rule that you have to check based on your region of residence. If for i electric vehicles at the national level, the first rule applies 5 years stamp exemption for hybrids, on the other hand, each single region has established its own rule on the ownership tax for electrified cars with internal combustion engines. Let’s see where the road tax is paid and where not for hybrid cars.

On the subject car tax and related payment deadlines, with penalties and interests if late, we need to pay attention to the exemption to understand if we can use it based on the type of vehicle or other condition.

Hybrid car tax, when you pay and how long the exemption lasts

The electric cars they do not pay it in the first 5 years, after which the tax is paid reduced to 75%. The hybrid cars depending on Region they do not pay the stamp duty in the first years up to 5.

Hybrid car tax: In some regions, the tax exemption for hybrids reaches up to 5 years, as for electric cars

Veneto : Since 2014 the Veneto Region provides for the exemption for 3 years of car tax , measure valid for hybrid cars with double electric / petrol and electric / diesel engines. Vehicles with propulsion also fall under this concession gasoline / hydrogen.

: Since 2014 the Veneto Region provides for the exemption for , measure valid for hybrid cars with double electric / petrol and electric / diesel engines. Vehicles with propulsion also fall under this concession Lombardy : Among the car incentives in Lombardy there is 50% discount on the amount of the motorist tax for the former 5 years measure applied for low-emission cars purchased after 1 January 2019. For electric vehicles and hydrogen cars, permanent exemption from the payment of the road tax is granted.

: Among the car incentives in Lombardy there is for the former measure applied for low-emission cars purchased after 1 January 2019. For electric vehicles and hydrogen cars, permanent exemption from the payment of the road tax is granted. Piedmont : In Piedmont, the exemption from tax for hybrid cars is 5 years , starting from the registration date of the low-emission vehicle. The only restriction is the heat engine power not exceeding 100 kW , as indicated by Law no. 18 of 22/11/2017.

: In Piedmont, the exemption from tax for hybrid cars is , starting from the registration date of the low-emission vehicle. The only restriction is the heat engine power not exceeding , as indicated by Law no. 18 of 22/11/2017. Valle d’Aosta : The Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta provides 5 years of exemption, so the first car tax must be paid starting from sixth annuity . The measure is currently valid for vehicles with hybrid petrol / electric and hydrogen propulsion, registered until 31 December 2022.

: The Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta provides 5 years of exemption, so the first car tax must be paid starting from . The measure is currently valid for vehicles with hybrid petrol / electric and hydrogen propulsion, registered until 31 December 2022. Trentino Alto Adige : In the Autonomous Province of Trento the exemption from the payment of the vehicle tax is valid for the first 3 years . The facility is available for hybrid cars, dual-fuel cars petrol / hydrogen and petrol / LPG and petrol / methane bifuel vehicles.

: In the Autonomous Province of Trento the exemption from the payment of the vehicle tax is valid for the . The facility is available for hybrid cars, dual-fuel cars Friuli Venezia Giulia : In Friuli Venezia Giulia the car tax is not managed by the ACI but by the Revenue Agency. In any case, for those who buy a hybrid car, there are no tax concessions, while a five-year exemption is recognized for electric vehicles.

: In Friuli Venezia Giulia the car tax is not managed by the ACI but by the Revenue Agency. In any case, for those who buy a hybrid car, there are no tax concessions, while a five-year exemption is recognized for electric vehicles. Bolzano : At the Autonomous Province of Bolzano it is possible not to pay the car tax for the first ones 3 years exemption offered to those who buy a car hybrid, hydrogen, LPG or methane.

: At the Autonomous Province of Bolzano it is possible not to pay the car tax for the first ones exemption offered to those who buy a car Liguria : The Liguria Region provides one of the highest concessions in Italy for the car tax on hybrid cars. In the Ligurian territory it is possible to take advantage of an exemption of 5 years for low environmental impact vehicles, which includes petrol / electric, petrol / hydrogen and diesel / electric cars.

: The Liguria Region provides one of the highest concessions in Italy for the car tax on hybrid cars. In the Ligurian territory it is possible to take advantage of an exemption of for low environmental impact vehicles, which includes petrol / electric, petrol / hydrogen and diesel / electric cars. Emilia Romagna : In Emilia-Romagna, hybrid cars do not pay road tax for the first three 3 years incentives regional funds are also provided in the form of monetary contribution as far as 191 euros . In this case, therefore, it is necessary to pay the vehicle tax and request the reimbursement, through the official portal of the Region, by registering a hybrid car by 31 December 2021.

: In Emilia-Romagna, hybrid cars do not pay road tax for the first three 3 years regional funds are also provided in the form of as far as . In this case, therefore, it is necessary to pay the vehicle tax and request the through the official portal of the Region, by registering a hybrid car by 31 December 2021. Tuscany : For the tax on hybrids in Tuscany there are no exemptions from the payment of the tax, while the electric ones benefit from an exemption in the first 5 years, after which the amount is reduced to a quarter. Discounts also for vehicles exclusively with LPG or methane gas supply which pay a quarter of the motor vehicle tax provided for the corresponding petrol vehicles.

: For the tax on hybrids in Tuscany there are no exemptions from the payment of the tax, while the electric ones benefit from an exemption in the first 5 years, after which the amount is reduced to a quarter. Discounts also for vehicles which pay provided for the corresponding petrol vehicles. Marche : The Marche Region provides for the exemption of the car tax for hybrids in first 6 years . The measure is available for vehicles with petrol / electric, diesel / electric or petrol / hydrogen propulsion, registered throughout 2021 as indicated by the 2021 Regional Stability Law.

: The Marche Region provides for the exemption of the car tax for hybrids in . The measure is available for vehicles with petrol / electric, diesel / electric or petrol / hydrogen propulsion, registered throughout 2021 as indicated by the 2021 Regional Stability Law. Lazio : In Lazio you do not pay the road tax on a hybrid car in the former 3 years while for electric them the exemption is 5.

: In Lazio you do not pay the road tax on a hybrid car in the former while for electric them the exemption is 5. Umbria : In Umbria there are no concessions for the taxation of hybrid cars.

: In Umbria for the taxation of hybrid cars. Molise : In the Molise Region with hybrid cars the tax is not paid for first 2 years , on all dual-fuel thermal / electric cars and LPG or methane bifuel cars. Are provided reductions of 1/4 for gas-powered cars for commercial use and the five-year exemption for electric vehicles.

: In the Molise Region with hybrid cars the tax is not paid for , on all dual-fuel thermal / electric cars and LPG or methane bifuel cars. Are provided for gas-powered cars for commercial use and the five-year exemption for electric vehicles. Abruzzo : In Abruzzo, for hybrid cars, the three-year exemption for vehicles registered by December 31, 2021 .

: In Abruzzo, for hybrid cars, the for vehicles registered by . Campania : From 2014 in Campania hybrid cars, with petrol / electric or petrol / hydrogen fuel, do not pay the road tax for first 3 years .

: From 2014 in Campania hybrid cars, with petrol / electric or petrol / hydrogen fuel, do not pay the road tax for . Puglia: In Puglia, the tax is not paid for the first 5 years. This measure also applies to powered vehicles electric / petrol or diesel / electric but also on cars methane or LPG . After 5 years the amount of the road tax is reduced by 75%, while for dual-fuel vehicles it is necessary to pay the full value.

In Puglia, the tax is not paid for the first 5 years. This measure also applies to powered vehicles or but also on cars . After 5 years the amount of the road tax is reduced by 75%, while for dual-fuel vehicles it is necessary to pay the full value. Basilicata : In Basilicata there are no exemptions for hybrid cars. On the contrary, it is true for 5 years in machines bifuel methane or LPG or with exclusive gas supply. Thereafter, the car tax is reduced by 75%.

: In Basilicata there are no exemptions for hybrid cars. On the contrary, it is true for in machines or or with exclusive gas supply. Thereafter, the car tax is reduced by 75%. Calabria : Calabria provides only the five-year exemption for electric cars while the owners of other vehicles have to pay the automobile tax regularly.

: Calabria provides only the five-year exemption for while the owners of other vehicles have to pay the automobile tax regularly. Sicily : In Sicily, the exemption for hybrid cars is 3 years. Same period for dual fuel vehicles petrol / electric And diesel / electric with technology full hybrid And plug-in . The concession also applies to machines a hydrogen for the three-year period 2019/2021.

: In Sicily, the exemption for hybrid cars is 3 years. Same period for dual fuel vehicles And with technology And . The concession also applies to machines a for the three-year period 2019/2021. Sardinia: In Sardinia there are no exemptions from car tax for hybrid vehicles.

