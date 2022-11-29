To briefly answer the question of what is the powertrain of a hybrid carit could be said to be the system generated by the combination of a traditional engine thermal with an electric motor. And from here the article could end, but since we love to go into detail on technical topics, this time too we will delve into the technique on the engine of a hybrid car.

Powertrain what it is

In the automotive world, the concept of powertrain it developed with the “advent” – if we want to define it that way – of hybrid carscars fitted with a endothermic engine coupled to that electric. It is precisely on this type of car that we find ours new powertrain system which guarantees a long autonomy to the car polluting less than a classic car.

Mercedes EQS power train

The powertrain of a hybrid car is a system of mechanical parts that has the sole purpose of produce energy so as to convert it into “movement” for the means of transport. In our hybrid car, energy comes created in the engine and then transferred to the transmission which, therefore, distributes it through precise transmission ratios. Engine torque is transmitted to the car’s wheels, which, when applied on the road, moves the car. From this we can deduce that a propulsion unit consists of an engine, a transmission such as drive shafts and a transmission shaft (but the latter is not always present).

Series or parallel hybrid powertrain

The hybrid powertrain can be in series or in parallel.

SERIES HYBRID – In the first case, the internal combustion engine – which can be fueled by petrol, diesel or gas – acts exclusively as a generator and recharges the cells that power the zero-emission unitwhich is entrusted with the motion of the car and is classified as Range Extendersi.e. extended range. A typical example of this is NISSAN’s e-Power technology used in the new Qashqai but also from Ford on the Transit plug-in hybrid.

Suzuki Swace Hybrid scheme

PARALLEL HYBRID – The system power train in parallelunlike the standard one, is much more widespread in the automotive world and requires the engine endothermic provides dual functionality. In fact, the fuel engine is used to move the vehicle (in this case the hybrid car), as well as supplying the correct recharge to the electric engine. The two methods can be implemented alternatively or simultaneously, giving life to one hybrid technology (means of locomotion set in motion by an electric motor + internal combustion engine).

Hybrid powertrain advantages

Why focus on hybrid technology? The purpose of the powertrain on a hybrid means of locomotion is well defined: provide adequate propulsion with minimum fuel consumption and with the lowest generation of pollution.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK