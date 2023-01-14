A report from Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE) showed that the year 2022 brought records in Brazil: there were 49,245 units registered for plug-in models (hybrid or 100% electric). Thus, the fleet of trams on the streets reached 126,504 vehicles.

BEV models – 100% electric light vehicles – had an increase of 197% compared to the production of 2021. In 2022, there were 8,458 units licensed. Compared to 2020, the difference is even greater, as production that year was 801 units (growth was 956%).

“These numbers indicate that 100% electric technology has been increasing its market share and increasingly gaining consumers eager for non-polluting and sustainable transport”, argues the report from ABVE.

PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric) vehicles reached the mark of 10,348 units registered in the year, with an increase of 20.4% over 2021 (8,595 units).

According to estimates by members of ABVE’s Infrastructure Group, there are around 3,000 public and semi-public charging stations spread across the country and the trend for 2023 is for this number to grow even more, possibly reaching 10,000 by 2025.

Balance

Of the 128 models of electrified light vehicles registered in Brazil in 2022, 44.5% are BEV (57 models), sold by 27 automakers, and 28% are PHEV (36 models), sold by 21 automakers.

The numbers indicate that 72.6% of the models licensed in Brazil are plug-in electric vehicles, following the trend in Europe and China. Throughout 2022, Volvo, BMW and CAOA Chery were the automakers that stood out the most in sales of plug-in electric vehicles (BEV and PHEV) in Brazil.