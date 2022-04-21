Renew your rental car fleet for a sustainable fleet Sicily By Carwith a loan of 15 million euros signed with Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and a green guarantee of SACE. The institutes have placed their trust in this entirely Italian-owned company, a national leader in the car rental sector.

Sicily By Car is a company born in Sicily in 1963 which today boasts a network of 53 offices located in the most important cities, near the airports international and intercontinental and in places of major tourist interest, with an average fleet of approx 9,500 cars in 2021.

The one granted by Intesa Sanpaolo Group to the Sicilian company is a loan S-Loan ESG according to the procurement policy adopted by Companywhich integrates environmental considerations and introduces a quota of new vehicles with reduced environmental impact into the company fleet.

A Renault Zoe from Sicily By Car, an electric rental car that can be rented in 53 Italian cities

Sicily by Car Spa is currently the fourth operator short- and medium-term car rental in Italy, in terms of fleet size and turnover, after the international “Big Three” (Europcar, Avis, Hertz).

Hybrid and electric Sicily By Car rental cars

The Sicily By Car rental car fleet is made up of various models and features full optional equipment from the segments of sedans, minivans, convertibles, scooters and freight vans. Thanks to the recent SACE loan, Sicily By Car aims to renew the fleet with green electric and hybrid models, which ensure reduced consumption and emissions.

The interventions financed, thanks to the positive impact in terms of climate change mitigation, fall within the objectives of the Green New Dealthe plan that promotes a circular, modern, sustainable and resilient Europe.

Sicily By Car has obtained SACE funding to innovate its car fleet

SACE, an institution supporting the development of the country system, plays a central role in the implementation of the Green New Deal in Italy, as required by DL “Simplifications” of July 2020 (76/2020).

Green guarantees financing for the transition

The SACE company led by Pierfrancesco Latiniin fact, it can release ‘green guarantees’ on domestic projects capable of facilitating transition towards an economy with a lower environmental impact, integrating production cycles with low-emission technologies for the production of sustainable goods and services and promoting initiatives aimed at developing new mobility with lower polluting emissions.

Since the entry into force of the Decree, a team of specialists transversal to the various company functions, which encompasses different and complementary professionals, capable of fully responding to the needs of this new SACE operation.

SACE issues green guarantees to facilitate the energy transition

The intervention in support of Sicily By Car was concluded thanks to the commitment of the Palermo office, one of the 14 territorial offices of SACE in Italy, and of the Task Force Green, established to meet the needs of the new operations linked to Green New Deal.

