The new hybrid carsmild-hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid, benefit from some concessions in the first years of registration and among these there is the exemption from paying the car tax. Everything is fine Region has its own rule where you need to check based on your region of residence. If for i electric vehicles at a national level the rule of first applies 5 years of tax exemption for hybrids, however, each individual region has established its own rule on the ownership tax of electrified cars with internal combustion engines. Let’s see where the tax is paid and where not for hybrid cars.

On topic car tax and related payment deadlines, with penalties and interest if late, we need to pay attention to the exemption to understand if we can take advantage of it based on the type of vehicle or other condition.

Electric and hybrid car tax, exemptions, concessions and reductions

The electric cars they are the most facilitated because they pay the stamp duty in the first 5 years (in some regions forever), after which the tax is reduced to 75%. The hybrid cars they have exemptions and reductions that depend on Region and in most cases they do not pay tax in the first 5 years.

Here is the table with information on the tax for electric and hybrid cars for each of the Italian regions, updated to 2023, divided into three columns: region, hybrid car tax and electric car tax.

Region Hybrid car tax Electric car tax Veneto Exemption for 3 years Exemption for 5 years Lombardy 50% discount for the first 5 years, permanent exemption Permanent exemption Piedmont Exemption for 5 years with a power limit of 100 kW Permanent exemption Valle d’Aosta Exemption for 5 years Permanent exemption Trentino Alto Adige Exemption for the first 3 years Five-year exemption Friuli Venezia Giulia Five-year exemption Five-year exemption Bolzano Exemption for the first 3 years Five-year exemption Liguria Exemption for 5 years Five-year exemption Emilia Romagna Exemption for the first 3 years, financial contribution up to 191 euros Five-year exemption Tuscany Exemption for electric vehicles in the first 5 years, reduction to a quarter for LPG or methane vehicles Five-year exemption Marche Exemption for the first 6 years Five-year exemption Lazio Exemption for the first 3 years Five-year exemption Umbria No concessions Five-year exemption Molise Exemption for the first 2 years, 1/4 reduction for gas-powered cars for mixed use, five-year exemption for electric vehicles Five-year exemption Abruzzo Exemption for the first 3 years Five-year exemption Campania Exemption for the first 3 years Five-year exemption Puglia Exemption for the first 5 years, 75% reduction after 5 years Five-year exemption Basilicata No concessions Five-year exemption Calabria Five-year exemption Five-year exemption Sicily Exemption for the first 3 years, exemption for hydrogen cars for the three-year period 2019/2021 Five-year exemption Sardinia No concessions Five-year exemption Table of hybrid and electric car tax exemptions and concessions by Region

Read also:

👉 Car tax handbook

👉 Hybrid car classification, 3 types (MHEV, HEV, PHEV)

👉 How the hybrid car is made and how it works

👉 Go to MILD-HYBRID VEHICLE PRICE LIST

👉 Go to FULL HYBRID VEHICLE PRICE LIST

👉 Go to HYBRID PLUG-IN VEHICLE PRICE LIST

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK