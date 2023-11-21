Pens with hyaluronic acid, unauthorized ‘do it yourself’ tools, “are raging on various social networks. People see tutorials and then make the applications themselves, but they don’t know the serious risks they run. These are devices that inject hyaluronic acid via a pressure jet that passes through the skin. Cases of necrosis have occurred and it is also possible to cause blindness”. The alarm was raised by Maurizio Benci of Aiteb, the Italian Botulinum Aesthetic Therapy Association, who commented on the recent seizures of these devices by the Nas carabinieri. The military personnel have withdrawn about a hundred of these pens from the marketwhich can be bought on the web at a cost of 100 euros and are used to inject the product that promises to reduce wrinkles or shape the contours of the face.

“People need to understand that the indiscriminate use of these pens can prove very harmful. On social media everything seems extremely easy, but do-it-yourself touch-ups are dangerous because to use that substance you need a doctor”, recommends Benci. “These tools – he specifies – must be used by expert professionals: if these hyaluronic acids are inoculated directly into a vessel, necrosis occurs. Around the eye, for example, they can also cause blindness because the material can embolize in a vessel and reach the retinal artery, with the risk of causing loss of vision.”

For the expert it is therefore necessary to “interrupt this do-it-yourself modus operandi. We must rely on professional doctors with high experience to reshape the contour of the face or increase the volume of the lips. Another damage – warns Benci – is linked to possible formation of telangiectasias following the trauma caused by the high injection pressure. These treatments – he warns – cannot be done on the sofa at home by inexperienced people or non-doctors”.