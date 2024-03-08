HWG Sababa, an international player in the cyber security field, joins Women4CyberItalia, the local branch of the European Women4Cyber ​​Foundation, established in 2019 within ECSO – European Cyber ​​Security Organization – with the aim of bridging the gender gap between IT security professionals. Women4Cyber ​​Italia is an initiative promoted by women involved in the cybersecurity sectorwho wanted to create synergies between different realities and skills to create inclusion, as well as enhance the high contribution that women can bring to the cyber domain, with reference to both technical professions (STEM) and humanistic ones (psychology, relationships international law, law, political science). The determination to bridge the existing gender gap in the field of cybersecurity, the desire to encourage and support the participation of women in the sector, are key values ​​of Women4Cyber ​​that HWG Sababa fully shares in order to make cybersecurity a broader and more inclusive environment. The gender gap between men and women in cybersecurity continues to represent a significant challenge. According to the Women in Cyber ​​Security Report, published in 2022 by CyberSecurity Ventures, globally only 25% of cybersecurity jobs are held by women. A continuous and joint commitment is therefore necessary on the part of all actors operating in cybersecurity, to overcome barriers and create an environment that encourages the participation and success of women also in cybersecurity.



The lack of female figures appears to have a negative impact on the cybersecurity supply chain itself as the lack of gender diversity limits innovation, reduces the variety of perspectives and hinders higher standards for infrastructure protection solutions. “HWG Sababa believes in the importance of inclusion not only as a fundamental driver for innovation, but also as a main cornerstone for business success. Since our inception we have had a team characterized by diversity, with a large female presence, both in purely technical and more transversal roles and in management, where we have female managers of great caliber who make the difference in the company” declared Alessio Aceti, CEO of HWG Sababa. “The affiliation with Women4Cyber ​​Italia therefore constitutes a further commitment that our Company intends to pursue in the near future, with the immediate objective of continuing to guarantee a fair and inclusive environment in every sector where it operates. Diversity, including cultural diversity, is a great success factor” he concluded.