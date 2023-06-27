Marion Höllinger, the new head of Hypo-Vereinsbank, wants to digitize the banking business and learn from fintechs in the process. Despite rising interest rates, she is optimistic about the economy.

Believes in a robust medium-sized company: The new HVB boss Marion Höllinger considers a major wave of bankruptcies to be extremely unlikely. Image: Thomas Dashuber

Ms. Höllinger, since March 1 you have been Spokeswoman of the Management Board of Hypo-Vereinsbank (HVB) and a member of the Group Executive Committee of the Italian parent company Unicredit. What will change under your leadership?

I helped to decide the strategy that we are pursuing very successfully today, because I’ve been on the board for three years.

New bosses have a chance, especially at the beginning, to do things radically differently. Are you just leaving that out?

Strategically we are well positioned, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not changing anything. On the contrary: I am a doer! I already adjusted our organization in my first hundred days to put an even stronger focus on digitization.