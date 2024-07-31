The former BBC presenter Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent images of children. The long-time host admitted having 41 on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious kind. Westminster Crown Court heard the offences were committed between December 2020 and August 2021. Wearing a dark suit, blue tie and sunglasses, the 62-year-old spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and guilty pleas at the start of today’s hearing.

After making his submissions, Edwards sat staring into the distance, his head tilted slightly upwards, and adjusted his tie as Ian Hope, for the prosecution, laid out the case against him. The court heard that Edwards had been involved in an online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, who had sent him 377 sexual images, including 41 of children. The majority of these, 36, were sent over a two-month period.

On 2 February 2021, the man asked if what he was sending was of people too young, and Edwards told him not to send images of minors. The indecent images sent included seven category A, the worst, 12 category B and 22 category C.

In the Category A images, the estimated ages of most of the children were between 13 and 15, but one was between seven and nine, the court was told. The last indecent image was sent in August 2021, a Category A film featuring a young boy.

Speaking for Edwards, his barrister Philip Evans KC said: “There is no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has, in the traditional sense of the word, created an image of any kind.”

“It is also important to remember, for context,” the lawyer added, “that Mr Edwards’ devices were seized, they were searched and there is nothing on those devices. It is only the images that came in via a WhatsApp chat that are the subject of the allegations. Mr Edwards did not retain any images, he did not send any images to anyone else and he did not search for similar images anywhere else.” Edwards he was released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 16.