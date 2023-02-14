actor wants measuresTheaters and theaters are struggling with ticket dealers who buy a multitude of tickets at the door and then sell them online for extortionate prices. This is the conclusion of actor and theater maker Huub Stapel based on sounds from the sector. The Association of Theater and Concertgebouw Directors (VSCD) confirms that tickets are ‘sometimes resold’ via third parties.

Huub Stapel (68) is fed up with it. “It must be over with those shady websites that keep popping up at the top of Google. Politics, intervene now!”, the celebrated actor grumbles. His new theater show Only Family to his surprise also fell prey to ticket traders. On sites such as Ticketshop, various tickets are for sale for twice the original price.

Things have gotten out of hand lately, says Stapel. “I regularly hear that those traders send young guests to pick up physical tickets at the box office. Then they present themselves as an official outlet, but in fact they are just plain scammers.” In the meantime, several fans of Huub Stapel have already been trapped, according to reactions on social media. “This is not going to happen to me again,” one of them wrote.

‘Unprecedented that this is possible’

The extortionate trade in tickets for events is a major problem for the culture sector, say Stapel and other theater makers and comedians. “Sometimes we are looked at as if we came up with those prices ourselves,” says Stapel. “Fortunately, most people are sharp enough to see through that, but you will only be old and fall for the so-called reliable talk of those crooks. Unprecedented that this is possible in a civilized country like the Netherlands.” See also Summer wave corona on its decline: 17 percent fewer positive tests in one week



Quote

always check whether you end up on the right website and do not just click on the first best provider Timos Krabben, VCSD spokesman

The VCSD recognizes the seriousness of the problem. Together with other industry associations, including the Association of Dutch Poppodia and Festivals (VNPF), they are working hard to tackle this problem. “We advise visitors to only buy tickets via the official website of the organizer, location, event or artist,” says spokesman Timos Krabben. “If you search for a ticket via Google, always check whether you end up on the right website and do not just click on the first provider that comes up.”

‘The ball is on the dot’

In addition to culture makers, the KNVB has also been struggling for some time with the resale of tickets. “We are familiar with the phenomenon and take measures where possible,” says spokesman David Pranger. In the House of Representatives, there is an increasingly loud call to tackle the extortionate trade in tickets.

For Peter Kwint (SP), the practices surrounding Stapel’s performance are the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back. 147 seats support a bill. The Dutch music sector supports a law. The KNVB and all professional football organizations support a law. The ball is on the dot. Time to shoot him in,” he wrote in a response to Secretary of State Gunay Uslu.



Quote

As an organiser, you want everyone to be able to enjoy football, music and entertainment, even with a small wallet David Pranger, KNVB spokesperson

Uncontrolled black market by professional traders is bad for sports, music and other cultural events, says Pranger. “It endangers the safety, affordability and accessibility of events. These parties hijack the tickets for the common man. As an organizer you want everyone, even with a small wallet, to be able to enjoy football, music and entertainment.”

The KNVB advocates ‘legitimate resale platforms’ of organizers, where buyers can sell their ticket if they are unable to participate. “This is not aimed at profit and contributes to the occupancy in our stadiums. So you don’t have any blanks. We are pleased that politicians have recently adopted a motion to ban the illegal secondary tickettraders,” says Pranger.

“Throw them in jail!”

If it is up to actor Huub Stapel, politicians will introduce heavy penalties for ticket traders. “Put them in jail and throw away the key. It’s just gear. You are scum off the ledge! I’d like to grab them by the balls myself, because I’m done with those horrible guys. Dear Secretary of State, please intervene! It’s getting out of hand!”



