From the halls of an Italian court to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. Thus continues the process of the dramatic story of Huub Pistoora Dutch citizen residing in Italy who was the victim of a trailer which broke away from a poorly maintained tractor unit four years ago.

The family members speak

“The European Court upheld our appeal against the dismissal filed in July – says Gioia Bucarelli, widow of Pistoor – News that gives comfort and hope after years of disappointments. The Italian State will have to respond and give explanations regarding the system of inspections of heavy vehicles (vehicles in those conditions should not have circulated but had instead passed the inspection) and also with regard to archiving (the Prosecutor held only the Moldovan driver responsible and the responsibilities of the owners of the transport company, owners of the vehicles and of who was involved in overhaul and maintenance)”.

“We are grateful and happy because the Justice denied in Italy can be guaranteed in Europe, to those who deeply felt like European citizens. An important first stepa collective victory of citizens, associations, families of victims, people who believe in change, in a path without violence – concludes Bucarelli – It was what we hoped for as a matter of principle, to honor the many lives lost on the roads, to solicit commitment, attention to prevention, respect and justice for all victims. One every three hours on Italian roads”.