Theologian and writer Huub Oosterhuis was one of the progressive leaders of the reform movement of the Catholic Church. When Rome checked him, he continued to spread his interpretation of the Gospel without the institution. He founded De Balie, De Rode Hoed and De Nieuwe Liefde debate centres, among others.
Teun Dominic
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Huub #Oosterhuis #changed #language #people #prayed #sang #spoke #church
Leave a Reply