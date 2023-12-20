Hatta is distinguished by its rural atmosphere, its charming views of nature, and its wide variety of housing options, which include cottages, hotel trailers, luxury dome tents, caravans, spacious villas with modern designs, farms and rest houses. In “Hatta Wadi Hub” in particular, there are different options for overnight stays. In the middle of nature, in addition to places designated for barbecues; To spend a beautiful and enjoyable day with family and friends.

“Sedre Trailers” are the first luxury hotel trailers in the region. It allows visitors to camp on the banks of Hatta Dam, and each trailer has an area of ​​18 square meters with its own balcony. Each trailer accommodates two adults and two children under eight years of age, making it a suitable choice for those looking for a distinctive option for recreation in the mountainous nature.

“Damani Lodges Cottages” provides high-quality hotel standards, combining simplicity of design and modern details with a distinctive view of “Hatta Wadi Hub.” It also includes amenities offered in the most luxurious hotels, such as modern bathrooms, a TV, and a comfortable bed, and is characterized by an area of ​​18 square meters. Each of them has a private balcony and can accommodate two adults. It is a suitable choice for lovers of mountains and nature, as it has a charming view of Hatta’s mountain peaks.

“Luxury dome tents”

15 permanent tents, each dome-shaped, with panoramic windows offering wonderful views of the Hatta Mountains, and a short walk from Hatta Wadi Hub. Each tent is equipped with a private fireplace and barbecue tools within a spacious terrace, allowing families and friends to spend the most enjoyable times in the modern tents. It is one of the newest residential options in the Hatta area.

“Caravans”

Caravans feature simple yet luxurious designs; It offers guests a unique experience in terms of different design; Visitors can park their cars directly next to the caravan, allowing easy access into and out of the park. Guests can also get a meal from the food trucks located in the nearby Hatta Wadi Hub.

There is a large group of farms, rest houses, and residential villas available in Hatta, which makes it a distinctive destination for visitors to Hatta throughout the year. Where you can enjoy housing options that are distinguished by their wonderful location in nature, and swimming pools with high privacy. Which makes it a great choice for large families and friends who want to enjoy nature in a special atmosphere.

“The Palm House Hatta”

“The Palm House Hatta” combines modernity and rural nature. It contains a large swimming pool, a children's play area, and a stable for horses. Therefore, “The Palm House Hatta” is an isolated retreat and a luxury resort ideal for groups of up to eight people, and it also includes a wonderful and modern design. The modern architecture and decor of “The Palm House Hatta” create a wonderful contrast with the view of the mountains.

“Hatta Royal House”

“Hatta Royal House” provides a wonderful opportunity for its visitors to enjoy special moments in the charming nature, especially with the view of the waterfall from the mountains. It is a great choice for families and large groups. The villa provides spacious rooms, a lounge with a fully equipped kitchen, and a private room for helping the house. It also contains various facilities such as a private swimming pool with a heater and a jacuzzi, which makes “Hatta Royal House” a great choice all year round, and a suitable choice for families and groups. The big one.

15 permanent tents, each dome-shaped with windows offering panoramic views of the Hatta Mountains.

To watch the video, please click on this link