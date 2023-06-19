Hutch and Turn 10, the authors of Go Motorsportcollaborate in the creation of a mobile driving game based on the visual style of the Microsoft series but focused on customizations and an approach that lends itself well to mobile use.

For the moment, the details are few, but after the less than brilliant experience we talked about in the Forza Street review, it is clear that this time the Smash Cops development team will have to think of something other than a drag racers almost entirely automated.

“We set ourselves the goal of creating a fresh and original game, designed for mobile users, which can offer engaging gameplay that can also be enjoyed on the move”, reads Hutch’s announcement, who then spoke of what will be the focus of the project.

“The new title, which will be detailed later, will focus on car customization as a key mechanic. Hutch will lead development, while Turn 10 will provide creative input and oversight.”

“Our development philosophy is mobile-first, with gameplay experiences that work for users of these platforms. We are determined to create strategic games that allow our community to celebrate their passion for cars,” he wrote. Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland.

“It’s that same passion for cars, coupled with our ability to create benchmark driving games on iOS and Android, that inspired us to bring this partnership with Turn 10 to life.”