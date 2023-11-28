Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Press Split

The high energy prices are forcing the tenants of the popular Christopherushütte to take a drastic step. They have decided to close the mountain hut in Austria for the winter season. © @instagram

In Austria, a popular Alpine hut makes you. The decision is not easy for the innkeepers, but their reasoning is clear.

Ebensee – Bad news for all hut fans of snow flurries, Alpine flair and rustic charm. Because in Austria an institution has decided to keep its doors closed in winter. Especially those tourists and locals who move on the Feuerkogel will be missing something this winter season.

Popular mountain hut in Austria’s Alps closes in winter: “Decision was not an easy one”

This winter, the popular Christophorushütte at 1,593 meters above sea level will not serve as a stopover on mountain tours, ski trips or walks at lofty heights to take a breather and breathe deeply. The two innkeepers Sandra Peitli and Andreas Dengg provide the reasons for their decision on Facebook. “The decision not to open in the winter season does not come from a whim, not because we are not happy or we do not want to work or are lazy,” the innkeepers explain in their post. Prices are not only rising in the Austrian Alps, but also in Bavaria, mountain hut owners are struggling with high prices.

While the outbreak of the norovirus at a Tyrolean mountain hut caused a spectacular evacuation in the summer, the reasons for the tenants of the Christopherushütte are the costs, which is why the mountain hut remains closed in the winter. Heating in the cold months in particular pushed her to make the difficult decision. There are 13 outdated night storage heaters in the mountain hut, plus electricity, rent and salaries for the staff, which makes running the Alpine hut neither profitable nor financeable.

Alpine hut in Austria closes in winter: “Many people often forget”

Another point is the occupancy and operation of guests who actually visit the mountain hut in the Austrian Alps throughout the winter months. They also explain that pictures of full guest gardens in the sunshine are deceptive. “Unfortunately, just because the guest garden is full when the weather is good doesn’t mean it’s a gold mine. When the weather is bad, no one comes, and many people often forget that,” write the two tenants, who only took over the Christophorushütte in May 2022 with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

Unlike the hut owners at the Hörnle, the tenants don’t want to give up completely. Instead, the focus is on summer. The Facebook post goes on to say that the two want to concentrate on the summer in the future – with “events such as weddings, bachelor parties, birthday parties or even team building.” Bachelor parties, which a Bavarian hut has catered for in the past, are apparently not on the program. Apparently Peitli and Dengg are not alone in their dilemma, after all, according to the Alpine Association, they are still looking for eleven tenants.