Today, different celebrities, including actors, directors and producers, are part of original projects for Netflix, including Adam Sandler, who was one of the first to have an agreement to make movies. various productions on the platform .

This time, the actor is back with “Hustle” (Claw)in which will star and produce alongside star LeBron James because the film has an argument related to basketball, and the participation of an NBA player such as the Spanish Juancho Hernangomeznow part of the Utah Jazz squad, who makes his film debut.

What is “Claw” about?

This sports drama introduces us to Stanley Berne (Sandler)a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who spends his life looking for new sports promises for the Philadelphia 76ers team.

Fate will take Stanley to Spain, where he will find that person he was looking for so much. Once in the United States, both will have to prepare not only physically, but also mentally, to face what is coming and have the opportunity to show that they can succeed in the NBA.

Photo: Netflix.

What else is known about “Claw”?

The director of “Claw” is Jeremiah Zagar, a director who comes from documentaries. The script is written by Will Fetters, who wrote the most recent version of “A Star Is Born”, and by Taylor Materne, one of those responsible for writing NBA 2K20, the most prestigious basketball video game in the gaming industry.

Who are the cast of “Claw”?

“Hustler” stars Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez . Joining them are Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Jordan Hull, María Botto and Ainhoa ​​Pillet. Additionally, the film has presences related to the American league, such as Kenny Smith, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Boban Marjanovic and Doc Rivers.

Photo: Netflix.

When does “Garra” premiere on Netflix?

“Hustle” will premiere next Wednesday June 8th on Netflix.

Trailer for “Hustler”