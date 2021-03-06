A cat is in danger at a train station – and also ensures that a train cannot leave. It simply cannot be scared away.

A cat cares about one London train station for hustle and bustle.

cares about one for hustle and bustle. Because of the animal, a train cannot leave and a strange rescue operation begins.

Fortunately for the animal, the action turned out to be light.

Frankfurt / London – At least every owner of a velvet paw will know that cats sometimes choose unusual places to sleep or relax. Nothing seems too uncomfortable for Cats to be. In the narrow cupboard on the clean laundry, on the computer keyboard, in boxes that are much too small – the house tigers feel right at home everywhere there. They also make themselves comfortable on cars, which is not entirely harmless. A cat has an even more unusual place in London selected and even put your life in danger.

The whole thing happened on Euston Railway Station in London. As is probably the case at every train station, it can get closed there too Delays come. Mostly it is a technical problem, a signal disturbance or something similar. In this case, however, a cat made sure that a train could not leave.

Curious rescue operation in London: cat prevents train departure

In the evening it became animal discovered. But not on the platform or between the tracks. The cat had made himself comfortable on the roof of a high-speed train, like the transport company Avanti West Coast Train announced. Actually it should train Set off around 9 p.m. But nothing came of it. Because the animal initially made no move to come down.

railway station London Euston location London Borough of Camden Administrator Network Rail

The passengers who actually took the train from London to Manchester wanted to drive, so were in another train set. Then the curious began Rescue operation. It took two and a half hours for the cat was persuaded to use a garbage can brought as a step to descend, according to the British transport company. The whole thing was not safe for the animal.

Cat sits on the roof of a train: “Thankfully, curiosity did not turn out to be her undoing”

The cat I was very lucky not to come into contact with the 25,000 volt overhead line. “Thankfully, this cat’s curiosity did not undo,” said Joe Hendry, the manager of the London Euston Railway Station, according to a statement. He was glad that she didn’t have to sacrifice one of her nine lives. The cat was not injured in the action, according to employees, she should be fine. After all the stress, the cat will probably not want to climb onto a train that quickly.

A cat lies on the roof of an Avanti West Coast high-speed train at London Euston Station. © Network Rail / dpa

The stubborn cat on the roof of the train quickly became too Internet hit. Not only that Transport company tweeted about the strange incident. “Is the cat a member of Greenpeace?” Asked a Twitter user. “This train doesn’t go anywhere until you bring me a saucer of milk and some salmon, ”captioned another user on a picture of the cat, the Avanti West Coast Train posted. Of course, many were also pleased that a “cat astrophe” was prevented and that nothing happened to the cat in its dangerous situation.

How the animal got on the train could not be clarified and will probably remain a mystery. Also on a rescue operation was carried out at another train station. There a woman noticed three lonely puppies. The little dogs ran along the tracks unprotected. The woman reacted just right. (svw)