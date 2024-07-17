July 17, 1974

SECTORS DISPUTE PUBLIC OFFICESWhile the CTM announced that it will actively participate in the political campaign to “rescue” the political position that corresponds to the Municipal Presidency of Ahome, the peasant sector confirmed that it will remain firm in its proposal of pre-candidates for the Mayor’s Office and deputies and the same with the popular sector, which has already presented the list of candidates from its sector. The peasant and popular sectors stated that there was no division between these sectors; the truth is that there is a difference of opinion.

HUSSEIN ARRIVES IN EGYPT. Cairo. King Hussein of Jordan has arrived in Alexandria for talks with President Anwar Sadat, which are believed to be about the possibility of bringing about reconciliation between Jordan and the Guerrilla Movement. The visit is the first by the monarch to Egypt since just before the Arab-Israeli war broke out last October. Sadat waited for the sovereign at the air base, greeting him with a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour. Sadat and Hussein, with their large entourage, then flew by helicopter to Alexandria, the site of talks for the next three days. The purpose of the royal visit is also to coordinate the policies of the Arab states with a view to the Middle East peace conference, which is expected to resume in October. Egypt has invited Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to Egypt for talks at the end of Hussein’s visit. Syrian President Hafez Assad is also due to visit Egypt in the coming days. The main issue between Hussein and the Palestinians is over the future of the West Bank of the Jordan River. Palestinian leaders claim the territory as the core of a possible Palestinian state, but Hussein hopes to win it back for Jordan. Later, Hussein is expected to allow a plebiscite to be held there, so that the Palestinian population can decide on its political future.

Mr. and Mrs. López Balderrama are backAfter more than two months, one of those that seem very short because of the happy moments that they brought, engineer Marco Vinicio López Valencia and his beautiful wife, Elia Balderrama de López, arrived in our country. They toured, without rushing, the beautiful corners of the Old Continent, thus enjoying their unforgettable honeymoon. Now the couple is dedicated to the sweet task of arranging their love nest: a beautiful house, a special gift from his father.

July 17, 1999

The blockade is liftedAfter intense negotiations and obtaining a commitment from state government officials to provide additional support of 200 pesos per ton of corn and a price of 6 thousand pesos per ton of beans, the farmers lifted the blockade they had on the International Highway. Both the producers who blocked the highway, as well as the travelers and transporters who were passing through Juan José Ríos, faced an ordeal due to the intense heat they had to endure. Several people fainted.

“EL ARBOLITO” DECREE BANKRUPTCY. Hermosillo. The First Commercial Court declared the fraudulent bankruptcy of Crédito y Ahorro del Noroeste and authorized the Liquidation Trust of Auxiliary Credit Institutions as administrator. The court also established that the new legal entity that will be in charge of analyzing the assets, will form the creditors’ committee and will liquidate the partners, which will be a trustee appointed by Fidelic. Representatives of the more than 50 thousand affected families will participate in this stage of the work.

More from the same author: