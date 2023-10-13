Dubai (Etihad)

In the presence of a remarkable presence of Emirati and Arab figures, Hussein Mirza Al Sayegh launched his book “The True Story” at the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, on the evening of Thursday, October 12, where he discussed his biography, full of events and interesting stories, and then signed copies of the book for those present.

At the beginning of the event, Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Al Owais Cultural Foundation, introduced the author of the book, saying: Hussein Mirza Al Sayegh began his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates. He also joined many financial institutions, where he was an international affairs advisor at the Bank of the United Arab Emirates. Middle East, and served on the boards of directors of many banks such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Financial Services, and other institutions and leading companies inside and outside the country. He was head of investment affairs in the office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1971 from the University of Jordan, and a Master’s in International Relations in 1982 from the University of Southern California in the United States.

Al-Sayegh said that his book, “The True Story,” chronicles an immortal era, and provides answers to what happened, how, why, and where it happened, from its inception, as it deals with the stages of childhood, knowledge, and education, until the first signs of the establishment of the Union shone and the diplomatic journey sailed across geographical borders. The author also presents his experience through exciting events and strenuous difficulties to highlight the importance of the skilled diplomatic role in consolidating human ties.

The book, published by Metaverse Press in the Emirates, addresses the experience lived by diplomat Hussein Mirza Al Sayegh, through which he narrates his story on the paths of the modern state since the beginnings of its founding, as he narrates it in an interesting and accurate manner, mixing biography and objective biography with the aim of highlighting the bright face of the Emirates. .

The symposium was an opportunity to ask questions and participate in the dialogue, especially for many of the personalities who followed the symposium, and who witnessed the incidents discussed by the author in his book. These participations constituted a qualitative addition to the symposium, and enriched many aspects of the stages that Al-Sayegh addressed in his book “The True Story.”

At the conclusion of the symposium, Dr. Sulaiman Musa Al Jassim, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, presented the Al Owais Memorial Shield to the author and thanked him for the distinguished effort he made in documenting interesting stories that monitored different chronological stages of the country’s development and progress, and because it is a historical document and a biography of a witness. On the era of positive transformations.