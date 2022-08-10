Dubai (Union)

Among the poems of Dr. Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba, Emirati artist Hussein Al Jasmi, with his vision and composition, released a new song of the Emirati lyric color entitled “Fructose”, which means “fruit sugar”, where he described the temperament and wit of his beloved. The poem also contains a lot of love that the heart beats, and he says in it:

I saw the house of the house and the ward of Sharia

I fainted and I got tired of it

The center of the heart increased with rapid beats

Who looked at me Oweida Oud Musa

The nature of combination and strife

In the platforms of Hassan Diem wins

Blond cheeks and wide eyes

Al Jasmi collaborated in distributing the song “Fructose” with music arranger Zaid Adel, and recorded the rhythms by Samir Al-Qattan, and the guitars by Farshid Adhami, to perform the mixing and master Jassem Muhammad.

The new song “Fructose” was shown exclusively on the official Hussain Al Jasmi channel on YouTube, on specialized electronic platforms, and on Gulf and Arab radio stations.