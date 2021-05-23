Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dedication to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Foundation for Family Development “Mother of the Nation”, artist Hussein Al Jasmi, in his voice, presented the song “Treasure of Anecdotes” that carried great feelings of love, respect and appreciation for her Highness, in which he said The poet Jassim Al-Suwaidi in the introduction:

Aaion home and a sense of feelings

O details of glory and the throne of love

O cream that dwells in the midst of beholdings

A gla is fraught with flowers, his path

I mean the mother of the people for me to boast about

Saainh glories and deeds sore it

Her love is among the tenderness of conscience

A builder of impenetrable palaces with solid love ..

The song “Kanz Al Nawadir” is composed by Ahmed Burhan, and a mix of music by “Jasim”, and Mix and Mastering by the engineer Jassim Mohammed.

The video clip produced for the song “Kanz Al Nawader” was shown through Hussein Al Jasmi’s official YouTube channel, directed by Ahmed Yaqoub, and the audio was shown on all radio stations as well as all electronic music libraries specialized in displaying songs.