Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stressed the need to establish a specialized national team from several bodies, to conduct a feasibility study to explore the required transformations in education after Covid 19, and to prepare a joint research study between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection with the support of universities, to explore How to activate behavioral changes, to bring about changes in cultural attitudes towards waste, recycling and improving environmental health. This came during His Excellency’s participation in the UNESCO Global Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, which concluded the day before yesterday and lasted for two days, in cooperation between UNESCO and the Federal Ministry of Education and Scientific Research in Germany, with the participation of 81 ministers of education, 2,500 specialists, experts and participants from different countries of the world.

The conference aims to raise awareness and introduce the new framework for education for sustainable development for 2030, which focuses on building a fairer and sustainable world by promoting education for sustainable development, to achieve educational systems that support learners of all ages to have a prominent role and an active contribution to more societies. Sustainability and a healthier planet.

His Excellency participated in the first discussion session under the title (Bringing the Change We Need in Time of Planetary Crisis – Education for Sustainable Development 2030), along with: Anja Karliszek, Minister of Education and Research in Germany, and Kyoshi Hagyoda, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in Japan, George Magoha, Secretary of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Education of Kenya, and Mary Levins, Minister of Education, Science and Culture of Suriname, while the session was moderated by Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, and the session witnessed an opening speech by Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection in The Kingdom of Morocco.

His Excellency began his speech in the session by offering sincere thanks to UNESCO and the Federal Ministry of Education and Scientific Research in Germany for their interest in sustainable development issues, addressing challenges and searching for solutions to the issues facing the world as a result of environmental, climate, technological, health and other changes, and investing education for sustainable development to raise awareness of these issues. And equipping learners with the necessary knowledge, skills, values ​​and attitudes, to contribute to a more sustainable world. He said that the national strategies of the UAE are consistent with the outcomes of the conference, because the UAE is one of the countries taking the initiative to pre-commit to all the visions, plans, strategies and general goals, which is evident by increasing global awareness of education for sustainable development.

He stated that the United Arab Emirates has embraced and adopted Sustainable Development Goal 4.7, which addresses the purpose and quality of education by 2030, and ensures that all learners have the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development, through education for sustainable development, sustainable lifestyles, human rights and gender equality. Promote a culture of peace, non-violence, global citizenship, appreciation of cultural diversity and the contribution of culture to sustainable development.

He added: This is in the context of strengthening the UAE’s initiatives in the five priority areas of work of education for sustainable development for 2030, which are: advancing policies, transforming learning environments, building the capacity of teachers, empowering and mobilizing youth, taking action in societies, and following up their progress. . His Excellency explained that the framework of Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals and the fields of work of education for sustainable development 2030 have been integrated into the national educational agenda of the UAE by emphasizing the need for quality and equitable opportunities for education from a comprehensive and lifelong educational perspective, considering education as a fundamental right Human rights and the public interest.

He pointed out that the National Agenda for Vision 2021 emphasizes the development of a first-class educational system, explaining that there will be significant investments to encourage and enhance enrollment in schools for pre-school (Baraem Al Mustaqbal) and basic education, as this plays an important role in shaping children’s personalities and their future. Moreover, the National Agenda strives to ensure that students in the UAE are among the best in the world and that the education system in the Emirates is first in the world.

Agenda

His Excellency Al Hammadi pointed out that the National Education Agenda and the newly developed strategic plan of the Ministry of Education are designed to achieve education goals that are fully in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and Education for Sustainable Development goals.

Procedures have also been put in place to ensure that initiatives and programs are constantly updated to meet national aspirations, especially after the announcement of the UAE Centennial Strategy 2071, indicating that the federal and local government agencies responsible for education work in accordance with a close partnership, to achieve comprehensive access and quality education through a rich and varied educational system. The state’s public and private schools offer more than 17 curricula, all of which serve the national framework for education and the UAE Centennial.

His Excellency stated, that in January 2017, the National Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals was formed in the United Arab Emirates by a decree issued by the UAE Cabinet with the cooperation and contribution of 17 government ministries, other non-governmental organizations and private sector entities.