Dina Johnny (Dubai)

His Excellency Hussein Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said that the ministry is about to launch a system to support the rehabilitation of students to return to schools, and it has been working on preparing it for two months through specialized teams.

His Excellency explained that the future will be for hybrid education, after studies have shown that the student’s presence inside the school is essential for developing his various skills.

His Excellency said that the eternal word “do not cripple worry” will be remembered by history. When the world witnessed the “Covid-19” pandemic, causing fear and anxiety for everyone, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in these difficult circumstances, sent his eternal message “Do not paralyze them”, which had its repercussions and implications. Kindness is on everyone’s souls, so he reassured them, making the UAE a home of safety and goodness.

On the education perspective in the country for the next fifty years, Al Hammadi said in an interview on the Emirates Channel, that at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, A ministerial retreat was held that included ministers, experts and specialists, and discussed discussions about the country’s future plans in all sectors, including education. He pointed out that the education plan for the fifty has several axes, and the goal is to reach the number “one” in global education.

He stated that the UAE is fortunate for its exceptional leadership that is keen on anticipating the future, and in 2012 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the implementation of the smart learning initiative in schools, and the implementation and development of the initiative began in fifty schools in the first phase, and then the initiative expanded to include all schools in 2017. The smart learning system has facilitated the continuity of education for students who are on the move or sick. After the emergence of the Corona pandemic, the state leadership directed the continuation of education, and the Ministry was able to rehabilitate its teaching cadres and develop the smart learning system, which contributed to the success of the distance learning experience.

He added: “Directives were issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to provide devices for all students, and the Ministry succeeded in setting an urgent plan to implement these directives, and provided the majority of students with computers during the last academic year. This year, the Ministry developed the educational system based on the experience of the past year, and raised the efficiency of its cadres, in addition to the contribution of the parents of students who contributed effort and effectively to the success of the distance learning experience ».

Al-Hammadi stated that the most appropriate educational system in the future is “hybrid education”, and studies confirm that it is important for students to study in the classroom, interact with fellow students, develop behavioral skills or the so-called soft skills, in addition to practicing practical experiences in laboratories and competing. The athlete who needs space, participation and competition. Therefore, the best model for education in the future is education to teach a hybrid between the virtual and the realistic.

He mentioned that virtual education needs large numbers of technicians and technicians, and during the Corona pandemic, many administrative and educational cadres volunteered, after their working hours, to contribute to addressing the technical problems facing students, pointing out that the continuity of education was the goal that everyone was keen on. Because stopping education negatively affects the student’s skills.

His Excellency Hussein Al Hammadi pointed out that the Ministry has been working for two months to establish a system to support the rehabilitation of students to return to schools, in addition to aspects of guidance and counseling for students and parents, and the specialized teams are working on preparing the final stages of the new system that will be launched soon.