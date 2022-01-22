Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, considered that parents are an essential component of the comprehensive education system. The experiences of other countries have provided us with important illumination highlighting the essential role entrusted to parents in reaching the goals of developing education systems. Many countries have strived to develop technical and vocational education to enhance their national economies, emphasizing that without the awareness and support of parents in particular, these efforts would not have succeeded.

His Excellency said: Parents in the UAE provide the greatest examples in the context of their pivotal role in the education system. They have had a great impact in achieving the aspirations of the UAE from the very beginning, by ensuring the education of both boys and girls, and instilling the importance of science in the hearts of their children. and their daughters, which laid the foundations for Emirati human capital to achieve our comprehensive national renaissance.

His Excellency pointed out that the amazing and exceptional efforts made by parents to make distance education successful during the “Covid-19” crisis have strengthened, at the national level, the reverence for the role of parents, and the great respect for their assumption of national responsibility with a sense of sincerity and dedication, stressing the continuation of receiving advice and support from parents. matters, and work together to fortify our identity, enhance our present, and crystallize our future.

His Excellency stressed that technical and vocational education will be one of the areas of diligent future work that seeks to expand and enhance the quality of this type of education, based on the economic requirements of the state.

In this context, and based on the previous successes recorded by technical and vocational education in the country, we are working in full coordination with those in charge of the institutions of the national economy, to identify the required areas in the technical and vocational education sector, develop its knowledge and skill outputs, both public and higher, provide qualified teachers, and apply mechanisms To ensure the quality of education, attract more students in this type of education, coordinate with national economic institutions to provide training that forms an integral part of professional curricula, and build a solid qualifications system that allows members of this important sector to learn for life and study until obtaining a professional doctorate .