The world leader in the casual clothing segment Replay, an Italian group based in Asolo, in the Italian province of Treviso, creates, promotes and distributes this type of clothing, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. The Replay, Replay & Sons and We Are Replay brands are present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, in total more than 50 countries.

For his part Husqvarna Motorcycles Motorcycle brand widely known for leading innovation and offering exceptional performance in its street and off-road products, as well as being present in all high-level competition disciplines. With the brand originally founded in Sweden in 1903, Husqvarna Motorcycles machines are designed and manufactured in Varese, Italy.

Spectacular completion

Casual wear brand Replay extends its collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles for yet another year. A relationship that began in 2020 when Moto3 motorcycles from the motorcycle world championship featured the Husqvarna Motorcycles logo and team members sporting Replay’s full line of casual wear. Thus began a new stage for both, with Husqvarna Motorcycles entering the Moto3 World Championship again and Replay taking a strategic step in the motorcycle sector. Now this synergy is expanding to the general public, with the limited edition of ten vehicles with exclusive parts and graphics on three of the brand’s models of Swedish origin. New colors and logos that reflect the identity of both brands.

Vitipilen 701

The special edition Vitipilen 701 roadster combines design with these new colors and its unique Spartan aesthetic. It features technical accessories from the Husqvarna Motorcycles catalog coupled with its powerful, high-displacement single-cylinder engine and lightweight chassis.

Supermoto Replay Limited Edition

The 701 Supermoto has a 74-horsepower single-cylinder engine, a state-of-the-art chassis weighing 148 kilograms and an excellent power-to-weight ratio. Leader in its class and with unmatched agility. The 701 Enduro LR with almost twice the fuel capacity of the standard 701 Enduro, makes it a versatile long-range motorcycle that allows both on and off road riding.

701 Enduro LR Replay Limited Edition

Also within the clothing catalog, customers and fans will have the opportunity to purchase garments from the two brands. Both launch a capsule collection, with joint logos that include a jeans model, a T-shirt, four sweatshirts and fleeces, a denim jacket and a motorcycle jacket and vest. Customers and fans can purchase any of these garments in the stores of both brands and online on the web www.replayjeans.com.

Clothing with logos of both brands

Florian Burguet – Husqvarna Motorcycles Vice President of Global Marketing comments: “The collaboration with Replay offers Husqvarna Motorcycles the perfect opportunity to establish a relationship with a brand with which we share many values. Replay’s focus on producing premium products, their forward-thinking and cutting-edge approach to development, and their instinct for innovation sets them apart from others in the world of fashion. We are proud that the Replay logo adorns our Moto3 machines for the second year since our return to World Championship racing. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Replay for a long time to come. “

Final detail of 701

For his part Matteo SinigagliaCEO Fashion Box SpA stated: “Forming a close collaboration with Husqvarna Motorcycles allows REPLAY to take a step forward in the world of motorcycles together with a brand known for its commitment to innovation and progression, it is the perfect partner for us. Creating authentic experiences is something we value very much, a belief shared by Husqvarna Motorcycles and something that is key to developing the strong bond between our two brands. ”

As expected from Husqvarna Motorcycles and Replay, there is much more to come in the coming months, with a number of exciting initiatives reflecting the values ​​of innovation and style shared by these Premium brands.