It was their last walk together; a couple went for a walk in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, and as they passed in front of the Sagrada Familia temple they were murdered

A man and a woman were killed Friday afternoon in front of the temple of the Sagrada Familia, in Salvatierra,Guanajuato; they would have gone for a walk when they were attacked.

The events were recorded after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, in the Álvaro Obregón neighborhood, neighbors reported that they heard at least 10 shots and upon leaving they found two seriously injured people.

According to local media, municipal police officers moved to Héroes de Nacozari street, where they found a man and a woman with serious injuries caused by firearm projectiles.

Subsequently, paramedics arrived, who upon reviewing the victims confirmed that they had already lost their lives, for which the municipal police, National Guard and Mexican Army cordoned off the area.

Subsequently, paramedics arrived, who upon reviewing the victims confirmed that they had already lost their lives, for which the municipal police, National Guard and Mexican Army cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, experts carried out the corresponding inquiries, as well as the removal of the bodies, which were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), in Guanajuato, where the legal necropsy will be carried out.

One last walk as a couple

It transpired that the man and woman were married which They had a walk through the Álvaro Obregón neighborhood, but when passing in front of the Sagrada Familia temple they were attacked with bullets by armed individuals.

It was reported that the body of the woman, who was wearing a gray shirt and black pants, was left on the sidewalk.