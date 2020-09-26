Highlights: A woman caught red handed celebrating her home with her lover in Meerut

The woman’s husband and three innocent children were found unconscious in another room

Husband’s accusation- Woman used to put the family to sleep by giving him pills

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A sensational case has come up in the TP Nagar police station area in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Where the residents caught a woman red-handed celebrating the house with her lover. The woman’s husband and three innocent children were found unconscious in another room. On sensation in the hospital, the husband alleged that for a long time, his wife has been celebrating the rituals at home with her lover by giving him the pills to the whole family. Not only this, the wife has ‘ruined’ her own husband by putting a harpic on the genitals. At present, the police is investigating the case.

In fact, according to Shadab, a resident of Maliana, Dr. Wasim, a resident of Sardhana, is his acquaintance. Due to this, Dr. Wasim is often seen coming to Shadab’s house. Shadab told that whenever Wasim used to come home, he would sometimes bring biriyani with him and sometimes bring sweets. After eating, Shadab and his three daughters slept soundly. It is alleged that after this, Dr. Wasim and Shadab’s wife, Chandni, used to celebrate Rangaris in the house without worrying.

The residents made noise as thieves

It is said that on Friday evening, Dr. Wasim went to Shadab’s house with some food and drink. In which anesthesia was found. After eating this meal, Shadab and his three daughters fainted. After which late in the night, Dr. Wasim was entering Shadab’s house. But during this time, the people of the area saw Wasim entering Shadab’s house and considering him a thief, informed the matter about some relatives of Shadab living in the neighborhood. After which all the people attacked the house of Shadab making noise of the thief. It is alleged that during this time Chandni locked her beloved doctor Wasim in the toilet of the house. After this, people started threatening to cut the vein of their hand by removing the knife. But the people of the area dared to hold the moonlight. On the other hand, as soon as the toilet door was opened, the woman’s lover escaped from the house.

Husband and three children found unconscious in the room

In the presence of the entire family, the people of the area searched the house when there was no digestion of the woman celebrating Rangalia. After which Shadab and his three daughters were found unconscious in a room. Relatives and residents hurriedly rushed to the hospital with all the individuals. As soon as he came to know about the matter, Shadab made sensational allegations on his wife. Shadab told that she had already suspected that Chandni met her lover by giving him pills. But the moonlight made the whole family unconscious and celebrated the festivities. Which made his reality hidden.

Complaint lodged against wife

Not only this, his wife Chandni was putting something like harpic on his genitals after making Shadab unconscious for the past several months. Due to which he got deep wound on his genitals. Shadab considered it as a skin disease and continued to get treatment from doctors. Now, when the whole matter is revealed, Shadab has filed a complaint against his wife Chandni. On the other hand, SP Crime Ramarj has asked for investigation in the whole episode. At the same time, the accused woman is in police custody.