Last year, I recorded a divorce case for a spouse of 92 years, and another one year younger than him, and three cases for spouses who had reached the age of 90.

On the other hand, the increase in the number of registered divorces among other age groups did not stop, and last year there was a case of divorce for an 18-year-old man.

A professor of culture and society at the Canadian University in Dubai, Dr. Saif Rashid Al-Jabri, confirmed that there are cases of divorce that occur among the elderly, who have reached the threshold of eighty.

He said that divorce in the “autumn of life” is rare, and this is what makes its occurrence traumatic for others, compared to the cases witnessed in marriages that occurred for short or medium periods.

“The reason for the shock is that divorce in this type of case comes after a long period of ten years, interspersed with many experiences and common human and social situations, which establish a kind of understanding between the two parties,” Al-Jabri said.

He said: “Although these cases are few in our society, they require study and intervention by the concerned authorities to find out the causes, treatment and reduction of divorce.”

Al-Jabri attributed the divorce of the elderly to different reasons and circumstances from those behind the divorce of other age groups, explaining that there are special psychological, social and material factors.

He said that some elderly divorce cases occur because of the wife’s misbehavior, her lack of patience with her elderly husband, and the failure to take into account the nature of the age stage he is going through, especially if there is an age gap between them, which is his reaction to divorce.

He called on the concerned authorities to reconsider the method of family guidance for this age group before the divorce was approved, as “ordinary family reformers cannot be used, but rather it is necessary to seek the help of specialists and psychiatrists and social doctors with a degree of knowledge and knowledge of the psychological and health conditions of this group, to settle any family disputes to reduce Divorce cases ».

He pointed out that “the state has approved laws and directives and has given priority to providing full care for this group, and it is important to work on organizing continuous training courses and seminars to qualify children on how to care for their elderly parents and provide them with psychological and family support, and inform wives of the nature of the age stage of the elderly and develop their skills In dealing with them, caring for them, and preserving them ».

The lists of “divorce according to the age of the husband” in the electronic marriage system in the federal courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah confirm that there is an inverse relationship between the age of the husband and the rate of divorce. The greater the age of the man, the fewer the number of divorce cases.

The statistics of the Ministry of Justice showed that young people in the age group (less than 40 years old) led the most popular groups for divorce, as 389 cases were recorded out of a total of 617 last year, distributed between 221 cases for the group between (30 and 39 years), and 168 cases for the age group ( Less than 30 years old).

The age group (40 to 49 years) came in second place in terms of the number of divorce cases, with a total of 117 cases, then the age group from (50 to 59 years) came in third place with a total of 62 cases.

The statistics stated that the age group over 60 is the lowest in terms of the number of divorces, with a total of 49 cases, in which a case of a husband of 92 years old, one case of a husband of 91 years of age, and three other cases of spouses at the age of 90 years were recorded.

On the other hand, one divorce case was recorded for the youngest young man, who reached the age of 18, one case for a husband at the age of 20 years, five cases for couples at the age of 21 years, and five cases for couples at the age of 22 years.

Young people at the age of 36 topped the list of the most divorced last year, with a total of 34 cases, then the age of 26 years with a total of 28 cases, then the age of 27 years and 25 years with a total of 26 each.

The reasons for divorce registered in the federal courts in the country indicate the inability of the spouses to continue marital life due to the lack of understanding between them, or the husband’s cessation of spending, in addition to other reasons related to verbal and physical abuse.

Cases of khula ‘were recorded for reasons such as the husband’s miserliness, or that he is very watchful outside the home, and does not return until dawn, or that he is a lot of lying, and so on.

The Federal Supreme Court affirms in the merits of divorce cases due to harm, that “each of the spouses has the right to request divorce due to harm, with which it is not possible for the tenure to last between them, and neither of them lapses the right to that unless they prove their reconciliation, and that the Family Guidance Committee undertakes reform between the spouses. She was unable to offer the judge reconciliation to them. If not, and the damage is proven, a judgment is divorced. If the damage is not proven, the case shall be dismissed.

– The inverse relationship between the husband’s age and the rate of divorce cases … according to “Age Divorce Lists.”

Courts witnessed cases of divorce due to the husband’s stinginess or staying up late outside the home.

Young people under the age of 40 are more likely to divorce compared to other Sunni groups.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

