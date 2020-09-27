Highlights: Husband left, lover cheated, woman present in Shelter Home of 181 helpline

Partha Shastri, Ahmedabad

The first husband left, then the boyfriend cheated as well, the lockdown snatched the job, Sangeeta (name changed) living in Ahmedabad is pathetic and she has gone into depression. Sangeeta is currently in the Sakhi One Stop Center of the state government.

45-year-old Sangeeta conceived through IVF technique at the behest of her husband. She gave birth to two twins. She was later accused of having an affair with a sperm donor, and she went away with her sons. He then fell in love with Sperm Donor, who was 10 years younger than him. He also turned down Sangeeta and took custody of the children.

A woman becomes a mother with IVF technology

Officials of the Abhyam 181 helpline said, “Sangeeta sought help at the shelter home this week.” A counselor said, “He told that he had fallen in love with a man resident of Vastral and married her.” Four years later, she decided to conceive using IVF technology. During this time, the couple met a man who agreed to sperm donate.

Sparring between husband and wife

The couple had twins. The couple lived happily for the next five years. After this, the husband became addicted to alcohol and accused Sangeeta of an illegal relationship. Sangeeta clarified that she has no contact with Donor but this did not ease the feud between the two. Sangeeta went to live separately with her children.

Deep friendship with sperm donor

Sangeeta started working as a domestic servant, earning her Rs 15,000 per month. During this time Sangeeta met Donner, who runs a coaching class. Donor expressed regret when he came to know about the couple’s quarrel.



Lover left as well when he got a job in lockdown

The counselor said that the friendship between Sangeeta and Donor deepened and got into a relationship. Donner also started taking responsibility for Sangeeta’s children. Meanwhile, Sangeeta became pregnant again, but Donor refused to talk about marriage. Sangeeta’s job was also lost due to the lockdown. After this Donner took both children along. He refused to live with Sangeeta.

Woman asked for help since 181

Counselor said, ‘Sangeeta no longer has the means of earning and the amount of money that was a little, has also ended. He also had to leave the house after receiving a notice from the landlord. She is pregnant so she has sought help from Abhyam 181. ‘