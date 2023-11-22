Before the wife gave birth, the husband whispered five words in her ears. Then his quadruplets are born and he finds himself a single father. Here’s what happened in the meantime

There is a story that has moved everyone, a tragedy that brings tears to your eyes. The husband whispers something to his wife before giving birth, five simple words. He doesn’t know that those will be the last he will be able to say to his life partner. An hour later, in fact, it’s the Single dad of quadrupletsa man left widowed to take care of his large family.

Carlos Morales is a man who lives in Phoenix, Arizona. He was over the moon, because his wife Erica was pregnant. He never expected to lose the woman of her life, right during the emotional birth of her quadruplets.

Carlos and Erica were a perfect couple. Engaged since 2006, after meeting in a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona, the two got married and then decided to expand their family: he didn’t speak English, she didn’t speak Spanish. But to understand each other they both took lessons.

After a miscarriage and fertility treatment, Erica got pregnant. A twin pregnancy, not two children, though. She was expecting four children. Carlos and Erica began preparing to become parents of four children.

Erica suffered a lot during the pregnancy, as she had four children in her womb. The woman had to be hospitalized for high blood pressure. The doctors decided to deliver the babies immediately. The couple started taking photos of each other.

Husband whispers something to his wife before giving birth and losing her forever

Let’s get these kids out.

These were the last words the man said to his wife before welcoming quadruplets, three girls and a boy. Doctors subjected the woman to a cesarean section. Unfortunately, due to severe loss of blood and fluids, the woman died suddenly.

The man was left a widower, having to take care of quadruplets. Twins he named Carlos Jr, Paisley, Tracey and Erica, in honor of the missing woman.