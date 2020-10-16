Highlights: Husband caught red-handed celebrating with girlfriends, beaten up again

After beating, the accused person has been handed over to the police, case registered

The police have said that illegal pistol has also been recovered from the accused

Lucknow

The woman, who came from Kanpur with family members, caught her husband red-handed while celebrating with his girlfriend at Shivlok Colony, Triveninagar. After this, she beat her husband fiercely. He was then handed over to the police. Police has also recovered an illegal possession from the accused.

Inspector Aliganj Farid Ahmed said that the woman, a resident of Kanpur, was married to Navneet Tiwari of Auraiya in February 2019. Navneet contracts. According to the woman, a few days after her marriage, she came to know that Naveen also runs a sex racket and wanted to push her into this business too. She was opposed to it. This led to a dispute between the two. The controversy increased so much that she started living in the maiden.

Complete information given to dial 112

According to the victim, she wanted to hold her husband red-handed. For this he took help from his family and relatives. On chasing Navneet, he finds out where he is staying. After gathering all the information, the victim, along with her brother and father and other relatives, entered a house in Triveninagar on Wednesday morning. Where she caught her husband in an objectionable position with another woman. When there was an uproar, the victim gave information on dial-112.

Action being taken by filing a report

Three PRV and garrison incharge RC Yadav reached the spot and took the accused to the police station. Inspector Farid Ahmed said that a pistol has also been found from the accused. Action is being taken by registering a report on the victim’s tahrir.